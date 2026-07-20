triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
Imagen 1 de 8
Buenas valoraciones
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Sudadera con capucha Dri-FIT - Hombre - Negro/Negro/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Sudadera con capucha Dri-FIT - Hombre

109,99 €
Negro/Negro/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Negro/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Negro/Outdoor Green
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Encuentra la calma con Nike 24.7. Diseñada para recuperarte y prepararte para el día a día, esta sudadera con capucha y capilarización del sudor ofrece una versión mejorada de la comodidad. Nuestro tejido ImpossiblySoft le aporta un look refinado y elegante, además de una sensación increíblemente suave y agradable, perfecta para la recuperación y para volver a la acción.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Modelo: IR8807-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Encuentra la calma con Nike 24.7. Diseñada para recuperarte y prepararte para el día a día, esta sudadera con capucha y capilarización del sudor ofrece una versión mejorada de la comodidad. Nuestro tejido ImpossiblySoft le aporta un look refinado y elegante, además de una sensación increíblemente suave y agradable, perfecta para la recuperación y para volver a la acción.

Optimiza tu descanso

Con Nike 24.7, la comodidad es la norma. Diseñados para acompañarte antes y después del entrenamiento, estos básicos de inspiración deportiva te permiten rendir al máximo en cada momento.

Mantén la transpirabilidad

La tecnología Nike Dri-FIT aleja el sudor de la piel para mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.

Más ventajas

  • Nuestro suave tejido de doble punto ImpossiblySoft está diseñado para acompañarte durante todo el día.
  • Mangas raglán con diseño articulado para moverte con libertad y naturalidad.

Detalles del producto

  • Presilla exclusiva para colgar la prenda
  • Bolsillo delantero
  • Cuerpo: 51 % poliéster/25 % modal/15 % algodón/9 % spandex Forro de la capucha: 51 % poliéster/25 % modal/15 % algodón/9 % spandex. Interior de los bolsillos (lado de la palma): 79 % modal/21 % poliéster.
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Modelo: IR8807-010

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla M y 184 cm de altura
    • Ajuste holgado: amplio e informal
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (21)

4.8 estrellas

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review

    Brandon

    The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Cthegr8

    If your daily style leans toward clean, modern streetwear or elevated athleisure, this hoodie hits the sweet spot. Nike completely stripped away the loud, athletic branding. There are no massive chest swooshes or contrasting graphics—just incredibly subtle, low-contrast detailing. It features a relaxed, standard fit. It’s roomy enough through the chest and shoulders to feel completely unrestricted, but the hem and cuffs are tapered just enough to keep the silhouette sharp and clean. The crossover hood design sits flat and neat against your back when it's down, avoiding that bulky "hunchback" look. The front kangaroo pocket is seamless and deep enough to securely hold a phone and keys without sagging awkwardly. What makes this hoodie a standout daily staple is how effortlessly it bridges the gap between couch lounging, weekend coffee runs, and casual social settings. Its incredibly smooth, silky texture gives it a premium feel that will make it the first thing you want to grab out of your closet, while the complete lack of hardware like zippers or drawstrings ensures a clean, no-fuss design that functions as an excellent, bulk-free mid-layer. The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Hoodie shines brightest as a luxury daily uniform piece. If you’re looking for a rugged hoodie to beat up during yard work, look elsewhere. But if you want a sleek, incredibly comfortable, low-profile pullover that elevates your everyday casual look, it’s a premier choice that justifies its premium price tag through sheer comfort and style.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • My new favorite hoodie

    Andre

    This hoodie is so incredibly soft. It just feels super comfortable to put on. I use it mostly for lounging around the house/chill errands and it’s perfect. The pocket is big and zippered and it fits super easily. Looks great too—I’m a big fan

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Sudadera con capucha Dri-FIT - Hombre

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Completa el look

Item 3 of 5