Tottenham Third Kit & Shirts 2024/25

París Saint-GermainLiverpool FCFC BarcelonaChelsea FCInter de MilàTottenham Hotspur
Sexe 
(0)
Nen/a 
(0)
Compra per preu 
(0)
Clubs de futbol mundials 
(1)
Tipus d'uniforme 
(1)
Tercera equipació
Color 
(0)
Ajust 
(0)
Teixit Fleece 
(0)
Tecnologia 
(0)
Tercera equipació Match Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Match Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Home
149,99 €
Tercera equipació Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
99,99 €
Tercera equipació Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
49,99 €
Tercera equipació Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
99,99 €
Tercera equipació Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
79,99 €
Tercera equipació Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nadó i infant
64,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Strike Tottenham Hotspur
Pantalons curts de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Home
44,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Strike Tottenham Hotspur
Pantalons de futbol Nike Dri-FIT - Home
69,99 €
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Tottenham Hotspur
Part superior de futbol Nike Dri-FIT per a abans del partit - Home
64,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Strike Tottenham Hotspur
Samarreta de futbol de màniga curta i teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Home
49,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Strike Tottenham Hotspur
Part superior d'entrenament de futbol Nike Dri-FIT - Home
69,99 €
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Tottenham Hotspur
Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
59,99 €
Tercera equipació Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Tercera equipació Tottenham Hotspur
Jaqueta amb caputxa i folre de teixit Fleece Nike - Home
129,99 €
Tercera equipació Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Tercera equipació Tottenham Hotspur
Dessuadora amb caputxa de futbol Nike - Nen/a
74,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Third
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Third
Pantalons jogger de futbol Nike - Home
119,99 €
Tercera equipació Tech Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Tech Tottenham Hotspur
Jaqueta de futbol plegable Nike de teixit Woven amb folre - Home
159,99 €
Tercera equipació Tech Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Tech Tottenham Hotspur
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Woven amb folre Nike - Home
119,99 €
Tercera equipació Tottenham Hotspur Club
undefined undefined
Tercera equipació Tottenham Hotspur Club
Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa i cremallera completa de teixit French Terry Nike - Home
69,99 €
Tercera equipació Tottenham Hotspur Club
undefined undefined
Tercera equipació Tottenham Hotspur Club
Pantalons de futbol Nike - Home
59,99 €
Tercera equipació Tottenham Hotspur Club
undefined undefined
Tercera equipació Tottenham Hotspur Club
Dessuadora amb caputxa Nike de teixit Fleece de futbol - Dona
69,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Strike Tottenham Hotspur
Jaqueta de futbol Anthem Nike Dri-FIT - Home
139,99 €
Tercera equipació Tech Fleece Windrunner Tottenham Hotspur
undefined undefined
Materials sostenibles
Tercera equipació Tech Fleece Windrunner Tottenham Hotspur
Jaqueta de futbol amb cremallera completa Nike - Home
139,99 €

Tottenham third kit 2024/25: cool comfort on the pitch

Support the Spurs with the new Tottenham Hotspur third kit from Nike. Crafted from innovative fabrics, each piece in the kit is designed to keep you cool and comfortable—whether you're playing on the pitch or cheering on the team.

Nike's Tottenham third kit is home to shirts and shorts stamped with the club's crest—the cockerel standing on a football—so you can show your passion. Our Tottenham third shirts are made with Dri-FIT technology and sweat-wicking fabric to ensure you stay dry from kick-off to full-time. And for a little extra protection in warmer seasons, Dri-FIT ADV technology is designed for optimal breathability. Its advanced engineering is athlete-tested and the open-hole fabric is designed to cool high-heat zones.

Want to match your Tottenham shirt? Choose Tottenham third kit shorts with Nike Dri-FIT technology to stay cool and composed throughout the game. Mesh side panels offer maximum breathability, while the lightweight fabric allows you to move freely across the pitch. For longer matches and intense training, comfort is the name of the game and the shorts' elastic waistbands and drawcords ensure a flawless fit. You'll find sleek design details, too: our iconic Swoosh is paired with the club's distinctive crest for an unmistakably Spurs finish. To finish your match-day look, pair your Spurs set with socks in a matching colour, then add your favourite Nike trainers.

We use recycled polyester to make many of the pieces in our Tottenham third kit. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our campaign to reach net-zero waste and net-zero emissions. So, you can choose lightweight shorts and comfortable shirts that are better for the planet and better for the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur 2024/2025 Third Kit
Release date: 27/08/24
Colour: Green & white