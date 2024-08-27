Chelsea FC Tercera equipació

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Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
99,99 €
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Jaqueta de xandall de futbol Nike Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC
Jaqueta de xandall de futbol Nike Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
99,99 €
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
79,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Pantalons curts de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Pantalons curts de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a petit/a
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a petit/a
69,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol de coll rodó i teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol de coll rodó i teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
69,99 €

Show off your pride in the 2024/2025 Chelsea third kit

Get match-ready in the new Chelsea third kit from Nike. We have a range of gear available for men, women and kids. Opt for Chelsea tops and T-shirts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin to keep you dry. You can also choose clothing in the Chelsea third kit collection made from high-tech fabrics, so you can stay warm while supporting the Blues.

We never stop finding new ways to improve our kits so that you can perform your best. And the Chelsea third shirt is no different. You can cheer on your team in styles worn by the pros, and stay dry and comfortable when playing the game. Find tops and T-shirts featuring replica design details with sweat-wicking fabric so you’ll feel as good as you look, from the pitch to the pavement.

The new Chelsea F.C. third shirt delivers comfort wear after wear, so you can show your pride while in the stands at Stamford Bridge or on the sofa with your mates. Plus, keep your eye out for our sustainable Chelsea third kits featuring recycled polyester for football gear that’s kinder to the environment.

Chelsea 2024/2025 Third Kit
Release date: 27/08/24
Colour: Black & pink