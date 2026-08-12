Atlètic de Madrid

Atlètic de Madrid

Women's Atlético Madrid Shirts & Kits 2024/2025

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Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
109,99 €
Atlètic de Madrid 25/26
Atlètic de Madrid 25/26 Nike Academy Motxilla
Atlètic de Madrid 25/26
Nike Academy Motxilla
49,99 €
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Nike Apex Gorra de pescador
Chelsea 25/26
Nike Apex Gorra de pescador
29,99 €
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Gorra Nike Club 5P
Chelsea 25/26
Gorra Nike Club 5P
27,99 €
UNS COLORS PER VIURE'LS
UNS COLORS PER VIURE'LS
Forjada abans del xiulet inicial. Sent-la en cada detall.
Atlètic de Madrid
Atlètic de Madrid Samarreta de futbol Nike - Dona
Atlètic de Madrid
Samarreta de futbol Nike - Dona
29,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
109,99 €
Atlètic de Madrid Strike
Atlètic de Madrid Strike Part superior de màniga curta de futbol Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Atlètic de Madrid Strike
Part superior de màniga curta de futbol Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
54,99 €
Atlètic de Madrid
Atlètic de Madrid Samarreta de futbol Nike - Dona
Atlètic de Madrid
Samarreta de futbol Nike - Dona
29,99 €
Atlètic de Madrid Chil Terry
Atlètic de Madrid Chil Terry Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa Nike de futbol - Dona
Atlètic de Madrid Chil Terry
Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa Nike de futbol - Dona
79,99 €
Segona equipació VaporFast Atlètic de Madrid
Segona equipació VaporFast Atlètic de Madrid Mitjons de futbol fins als genolls Nike Dri-FIT ADV
Segona equipació VaporFast Atlètic de Madrid
Mitjons de futbol fins als genolls Nike Dri-FIT ADV
22,99 €

Women's Atlético Madrid shirts 2024/2025: sportswear that puts you in control

What makes our women's Atlético Madrid shirts so comfortable? For one thing, we craft them from lightweight material that's exceptionally breathable. Nike Dri-FIT technology draws sweat away from your skin and disperses it across the fabric, so it can evaporate quickly. This way, you stay dry and your body temperature is regulated, no matter how intensely you're playing. Mesh panels and ventilation zones accentuate the airy feel when you need it most. Plus, flat-lock seams and smooth weaves help to prevent irritation during extended wear.

You can feel just like one of your heroes in our women's Atlético Madrid shirts. We're talking matching colours for home, away and goalie shirts. The club shield is stitched onto the chest alongside the Nike Swoosh—a mark of our premium quality. Meanwhile, numbered tags on the hem reflect the authenticity of your top. You can expect total comfort, too—our pieces are designed with plenty of flex, so there's no limit on how far you can stretch.

If you're heading out onto the pitch, choose a women's shirt with short sleeves for breathability as you play. Cheering from the stands? Pull it over a base layer to help lock in heat. And thanks to our extended women's Atlético Madrid kit, you can easily find the full strip and get match-ready from head to toe. As part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, we've used recycled materials across the collection, such as durable yarn spun from plastic bottles. It's all part of our mission to reach net-zero carbon and waste—look out for the Sustainable Materials tag to join us.