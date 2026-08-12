Atlètic de Madrid

Atlètic de Madrid

Atlético Madrid Kit & Shirts 2024/2025

Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Home
159,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
109,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
84,99 €
Segona equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Segona equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Home
159,99 €
UNS COLORS PER VIURE'LS
UNS COLORS PER VIURE'LS
Forjada abans del xiulet inicial. Sent-la en cada detall.
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
109,99 €
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
109,99 €
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
84,99 €
Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26
Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26 Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Home
149,99 €
Atlètic de Madrid 25/26
Atlètic de Madrid 25/26 Nike Academy Motxilla
Atlètic de Madrid 25/26
Nike Academy Motxilla
49,99 €
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Gorra Nike Club 5P
Chelsea 25/26
Gorra Nike Club 5P
27,99 €
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Gorra Nike Club 6P
Chelsea 25/26
Gorra Nike Club 6P
27,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Atlètic de Madrid
Tercera equipació Strike Atlètic de Madrid Xandall de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Atlètic de Madrid
Xandall de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Atlètic de Madrid Club
Atlètic de Madrid Club Dessuadora amb caputxa de futbol de teixit Fleece Nike - Home
Atlètic de Madrid Club
Dessuadora amb caputxa de futbol de teixit Fleece Nike - Home
30 % de descompte
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Atlètic de Madrid Windrunner
Atlètic de Madrid Windrunner Armilla de futbol de densitat mitjana Nike Therma-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Atlètic de Madrid Windrunner
Armilla de futbol de densitat mitjana Nike Therma-FIT - Home
30 % de descompte
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Nike Apex Gorra de pescador
Chelsea 25/26
Nike Apex Gorra de pescador
29,99 €
Atlètic de Madrid Club
Atlètic de Madrid Club Pantalons jogger de futbol Nike - Nen
Atlètic de Madrid Club
Pantalons jogger de futbol Nike - Nen
44,99 €
Atlètic de Madrid Club
Atlètic de Madrid Club Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa i cremallera completa de teixit French Terry Nike - Nen
Excepció de la promoció
Atlètic de Madrid Club
Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa i cremallera completa de teixit French Terry Nike - Nen
54,99 €
Atlètic de Madrid
Atlètic de Madrid Samarreta de futbol Nike - Dona
Atlètic de Madrid
Samarreta de futbol Nike - Dona
29,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nen/a petit/a
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nen/a petit/a
74,99 €
Primera equipació Atlètic de Madrid
Primera equipació Atlètic de Madrid Part superior de futbol Nike Dri-FIT per a abans del partit - Home
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Atlètic de Madrid
Part superior de futbol Nike Dri-FIT per a abans del partit - Home
69,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nadó i infant
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nadó i infant
69,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
54,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
42,99 €

2024/2025 Atlético Madrid kit: share the journey

Since we launched our first footie boots back in 1971, Nike has been a proud partner in the beautiful game across the world. Our new Atlético Madrid kits are designed with club colours and prints, so you can show off your allegiance in authentic style. Pick out an Atlético Madrid shirt to cheer on your team, or go all-out with a head-to-toe Atlético Madrid strip for the new season. Our range includes the latest home, away and third kits, plus goalie strips. Getting ready for a match? We craft our Atlético Madrid shirts from pro-quality fabrics to help you play at your best.

Inspire their dreams with quality kit

Youngsters everywhere love to channel their sporting heroes. Whether you're raising a weekend-league superstar or a rising Academy hopeful, our new Atlético Madrid football kit will help them put in a top performance. Our unique Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—keeping young players fresh and focused. Fuss-free shapes and elastic drawstring waists hold their kits in place as they turn, pivot, tackle and pass.

Tackle any conditions in performance tracksuits

From tough training sessions on frosty mornings to post-match celebrations, our Atlético Madrid kit collection has the outerwear you need to stay warm. Full-length tracksuit pants hug your legs for insulation without distracting flutter. You'll find added-stretch fabrics for free, easy movement, plus practical zippers on the lower leg so you can add or remove them without taking off your boots. To complete the look, team yours with a matching trackie top with a neatly fitted hood. And with authentic club badging throughout, your new kit will look as good as it feels.

Show off your style in streetwear

Whether you're layering up after the match or heading out with your mates, our Atlético Madrid apparel is a stylish choice. Snug hoodies come in generous fits made for chucking on and wrapping up. Keep an eye out for half-zip necklines so you can adjust your warmth levels. Our matching fleece pants are finished with elastic cuffs at the ankles for that iconic silhouette. Training in warmer weather? Atlético Madrid badged T-shirts in crisp, breathable cotton display your passion for your club. Check out details like tab labels at the hem and bold Nike Swoosh elements that ensure a standout look.

Protect our future with Nike's Move to Zero

Keeping our planet safe for future generations is a team effort, and at Nike, we're committed to playing our part. Nike's Move to Zero initiative sees us taking steps towards our goal of net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Wherever we can, we make our Atlético Madrid footie kits from recycled materials spun from plastic bottles. We haven't reached our target yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to do your bit? When browsing for your new Atlético Madrid shirt, look for the Sustainable Materials tag.