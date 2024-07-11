Atlètic de Madrid

Atlètic de Madrid

Atlético Madrid Home Kit & Shirt 2024/2025

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Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Home
159,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
109,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
84,99 €
Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26
Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26 Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Match Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Home
149,99 €
UNS COLORS PER VIURE'LS
UNS COLORS PER VIURE'LS
Forjada abans del xiulet inicial. Sent-la en cada detall.
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2025/26
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nen/a petit/a
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nen/a petit/a
74,99 €
Primera equipació Atlètic de Madrid
Primera equipació Atlètic de Madrid Part superior de futbol Nike Dri-FIT per a abans del partit - Home
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Atlètic de Madrid
Part superior de futbol Nike Dri-FIT per a abans del partit - Home
69,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nadó i infant
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nadó i infant
69,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
54,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
42,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Atlètic de Madrid 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
109,99 €

Atlético Madrid home kit 2024/2025: make an impact

Show your support for Los Cochoneros with a new Atlético Madrid home kit. Today's kits are crafted using cutting-edge technology to ensure they're lightweight, breathable and comfortable—whether you're having a kickabout with mates or cheering from the sofa. We've got branded jerseys, shorts, socks and more—so you can mix and match your gear to suit the challenge ahead. Plus, each piece features swatch-perfect colours and the club's shield, along with our iconic Nike Swoosh for an authentic touch.

We craft our Atlético home kits with innovative design details to keep you comfortable all day. The smart fabric is extremely flexible, so you can move freely. You'll also find pieces made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin so it can evaporate more easily—keeping you dry and fresh. Meanwhile, ventilation zones and mesh panels increase breathability during intense sessions. Elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a comfy fit each time you pull on your shorts. Plus, cushioned pads in our socks help to reduce the impact on your feet.

Gearing up for a game? Pull on an Atlético Madrid home shirt with short sleeves and a roomy fit, so nothing holds you back on the pitch. When the temperature drops, slip into a fleece-lined jacket or funnel neck top to lock in warmth. Sizes for both adults and young fans mean the whole family can feel part of the team.

Atlético Madrid 2024/2025 Home Kit
Release date: 11/07/24
Colour: Red & white