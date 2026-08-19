CHELSEA FC

CHELSEA FC

Chelsea F.C. Kits & Football Shirts 2024/25

(70)
Segona equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27
Segona equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Supervendes
Segona equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Home
159,99 €
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Supervendes
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
109,99 €
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
109,99 €
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Personalitza
Supervendes
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
84,99 €
ALLIBERA EL LLEÓ
ALLIBERA EL LLEÓ
Coratge, unitat i un esperit incansable.
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nadó i infant
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nadó i infant
69,99 €
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
54,99 €
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nen/a petit/a
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nen/a petit/a
74,99 €
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
42,99 €
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Home
159,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
109,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol de màniga llarga Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol de màniga llarga Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
119,99 €
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Dona
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Dona
159,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
109,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
42,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
84,99 €
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Nen/a
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Nen/a
139,99 €
Chelsea FC Victori One
Chelsea FC Victori One Xancletes Nike - Home
Chelsea FC Victori One
Xancletes Nike - Home
42,99 €
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
99,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
54,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike+ SE
Chelsea FC Strike+ SE Pantalons de futbol de teixit Woven Nike Repel - Home
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike+ SE
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Woven Nike Repel - Home
89,99 €
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Equipació de porter Chelsea FC Authentic
Equipació de porter Chelsea FC Authentic Samarreta de futbol Nike - Home
Materials reciclats
Equipació de porter Chelsea FC Authentic
Samarreta de futbol Nike - Home
79,99 €
Academy Pro SE Chelsea FC
Academy Pro SE Chelsea FC Samarreta de futbol de màniga curta per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Academy Pro SE Chelsea FC
Samarreta de futbol de màniga curta per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT - Home
30 % de descompte
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Jaqueta de xandall de futbol Nike Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC
Jaqueta de xandall de futbol Nike Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
79,99 €
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
99,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Pantalons curts de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Pantalons curts de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
30 % de descompte
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Nike Heritage Motxilla
Chelsea 25/26
Nike Heritage Motxilla
39,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Pantalons curts de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Pantalons curts de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Home
47,99 €
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Chelsea FC Academy Pro Jaqueta per a la pluja de futbol amb caputxa Nike Storm-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Jaqueta per a la pluja de futbol amb caputxa Nike Storm-FIT - Nen/a
84,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Part superior de futbol de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Part superior de futbol de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT - Home
54,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Part superior de màniga curta de futbol Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Part superior de màniga curta de futbol Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
54,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Part superior d'entrenament de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Part superior d'entrenament de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
64,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Part superior de futbol de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Part superior de futbol de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
44,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Pantalons curts de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Pantalons curts de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
37,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Home
74,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
64,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Xandall de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Xandall de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
109,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Xandall de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a petit/a
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Xandall de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a petit/a
79,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Part superior d'entrenament de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Part superior d'entrenament de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT - Home
74,99 €
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Chelsea FC Academy Pro Samarreta de futbol de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a petit/a
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Samarreta de futbol de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a petit/a
27,99 €
Equipació de porter/a Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Equipació de porter/a Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Samarreta de futbol Replica de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Equipació de porter/a Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Samarreta de futbol Replica de màniga curta Nike Dri-FIT - Home
99,99 €
Primera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Primera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Mitjons de futbol fins als genolls Nike Dri-FIT
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Mitjons de futbol fins als genolls Nike Dri-FIT
19,99 €
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a petit/a
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a petit/a
69,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol de coll rodó i teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol de coll rodó i teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
69,99 €
Equipació de porter Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Equipació de porter Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Equipació de porter Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
42,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
54,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nen/a petit/a
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nen/a petit/a
74,99 €
Equipació de porter Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Equipació de porter Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol de màniga curta Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Equipació de porter Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol de màniga curta Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
84,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nadó i infant
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nadó i infant
69,99 €
Phoenix Fleece Chelsea FC
Phoenix Fleece Chelsea FC Dessuadora de futbol oversized amb caputxa i cremallera completa Nike - Dona
Phoenix Fleece Chelsea FC
Dessuadora de futbol oversized amb caputxa i cremallera completa Nike - Dona
79,99 €
Tech Chelsea FC
Tech Chelsea FC Pantalons de teixit Woven Nike de futbol - Home
Tech Chelsea FC
Pantalons de teixit Woven Nike de futbol - Home
114,99 €
Primera equipació Chelsea FC
Primera equipació Chelsea FC Samarreta de futbol Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Primera equipació Chelsea FC
Samarreta de futbol Nike Dri-FIT - Home
54,99 €
Chelsea FC Club
Chelsea FC Club Pantalons jogger de futbol Nike - Home
Chelsea FC Club
Pantalons jogger de futbol Nike - Home
59,99 €
Chelsea FC Club
Chelsea FC Club Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa Nike - Home
Chelsea FC Club
Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa Nike - Home
69,99 €
Chelsea FC Club
Chelsea FC Club Dessuadora de futbol de coll rodó Nike - Home
Chelsea FC Club
Dessuadora de futbol de coll rodó Nike - Home
64,99 €
Chelsea FC Windrunner
Chelsea FC Windrunner Jaqueta de futbol Nike de teixit Woven amb protecció UV - Dona
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Windrunner
Jaqueta de futbol Nike de teixit Woven amb protecció UV - Dona
109,99 €
Chelsea FC Club
Chelsea FC Club Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa Nike - Nen
Chelsea FC Club
Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa Nike - Nen
49,99 €
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Samarreta de futbol Nike - Dona
Chelsea FC
Samarreta de futbol Nike - Dona
29,99 €
Primera equipació VaporFast Chelsea
Primera equipació VaporFast Chelsea Mitjons de futbol fins als genolls Nike Dri-FIT ADV
Primera equipació VaporFast Chelsea
Mitjons de futbol fins als genolls Nike Dri-FIT ADV
22,99 €
Chelsea FC Tech Fleece
Chelsea FC Tech Fleece Pantalons curts Nike de futbol - Home
Chelsea FC Tech Fleece
Pantalons curts Nike de futbol - Home
84,99 €
Chelsea FC City Side
Chelsea FC City Side Dessuadora amb caputxa de futbol de teixit Fleece Nike - Nen/a
Chelsea FC City Side
Dessuadora amb caputxa de futbol de teixit Fleece Nike - Nen/a
59,99 €
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Jaqueta de futbol amb caputxa i farciment sintètic Nike - Nen/a
Chelsea FC
Jaqueta de futbol amb caputxa i farciment sintètic Nike - Nen/a
94,99 €

Chelsea F.C. kits 2024/25: show your support

Our Chelsea F.C. kits help you feel closer to the excitement on match day. Explore the season's latest graphics and colourways—all finished with the team's iconic crest. Choose a lightweight shirt that's ideal for cheering on your team. Or take your support to the next level and go for a head-to-toe strip.


Follow your team's journey


Whether you're watching at home or lucky enough to be in the stands, our Chelsea F.C. shirts help you rep your team with pride. We design these with all-day comfort in mind, so you can focus on cheering them on to victory. Plus, we use authentic colourways to make sure you feel part of the club. Time to head out on the road? Opt for our Chelsea F.C. away tops and shorts to join the adventure. And because we believe every football fan should look and feel their best, you'll find a range of sizes and styles to suit.


Unlock your best performance


One of the best parts of being a fan is playing the game yourself. That's why we make our Chelsea F.C. football kits with pro-quality materials. Take our Nike Dri-FIT technology—it wicks away sweat from the surface of your skin, so it evaporates quickly. This means you can stay cool and fresh while racing down the pitch. Meanwhile, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones allows for maximum ventilation—ideal for intense training sessions.


Inspire the next generation


At Nike, we know budding sports stars deserve the same top-quality gear as their heroes. So, we make our junior-sized Chelsea F.C. kits in the same high-performance designs you see in our adult range. Think super-stretchy weaves that flex with them so they can hone their skills. Tops with vents at the side seams deliver extra freedom of movement. And our comfortable shorts come with elasticated waistbands that stay in place. For maximum security, look out for shorts and joggers with drawcord fastenings that let them adjust their fit.


Layer up for cold-weather training


Football fans don't let the weather get in the way of their training. That's why you'll find gear that's perfect for layering in our Chelsea F.C. football kit range. Long-sleeved drill tops are ideal for early-morning training sessions. As you start to warm up, the sweat-wicking fabric will keep you comfortable. Meanwhile, our super-soft Tech Fleece joggers and hoodies are perfect for staying warm while still repping your team. With a smooth feel on the inside and outside, they're built to keep you snug. For leg coverage, reach for our over-the-calf football socks. Ideal for keeping your shinpads in place, they're designed with strategically placed cushioning that helps you stay moving.


To a better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Want to join us? Choose Chelsea F.C. kits and football shirts with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.