CHELSEA FC

CHELSEA FC

Women's Chelsea Shirts & Kits 2024/2025

(15)
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Segona equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
109,99 €
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Dona
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Match Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Authentic Nike Aero-FIT - Dona
159,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
109,99 €
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Personalitza
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2025/26
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
99,99 €
SOM INDOMABLES
SOM INDOMABLES
Amb la força de la nostra història. Equipats per al futur.
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Nike Heritage Motxilla
Chelsea 25/26
Nike Heritage Motxilla
39,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Part superior de màniga curta de futbol Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Strike
Part superior de màniga curta de futbol Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
54,99 €
Primera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Primera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Mitjons de futbol fins als genolls Nike Dri-FIT
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Mitjons de futbol fins als genolls Nike Dri-FIT
19,99 €
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol de coll rodó i teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol de coll rodó i teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
69,99 €
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Primera equipació Stadium Chelsea FC 2026/27
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
54,99 €
Phoenix Fleece Chelsea FC
Phoenix Fleece Chelsea FC Dessuadora de futbol oversized amb caputxa i cremallera completa Nike - Dona
Phoenix Fleece Chelsea FC
Dessuadora de futbol oversized amb caputxa i cremallera completa Nike - Dona
79,99 €
Chelsea FC Windrunner
Chelsea FC Windrunner Jaqueta de futbol Nike de teixit Woven amb protecció UV - Dona
Materials reciclats
Chelsea FC Windrunner
Jaqueta de futbol Nike de teixit Woven amb protecció UV - Dona
109,99 €
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Samarreta de futbol Nike - Dona
Chelsea FC
Samarreta de futbol Nike - Dona
29,99 €
Primera equipació VaporFast Chelsea
Primera equipació VaporFast Chelsea Mitjons de futbol fins als genolls Nike Dri-FIT ADV
Primera equipació VaporFast Chelsea
Mitjons de futbol fins als genolls Nike Dri-FIT ADV
22,99 €
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Academy Pro Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol per a abans del partit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Part superior de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Part superior de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
30 % de descompte

Women's Chelsea shirts 2024/2025: channel the excitement

Our passion for the beautiful game began in 1979 when we launched our first Nike football kit. We've been supporting fans and players ever since with premium gear—take our women's Chelsea shirts, for example. Whether you're watching the match on TV or taking a memorable trip to Stamford Bridge, our Chelsea F.C. women's shirts help you feel closer to the action. Each piece is finished with the club's distinctive crest plus our own Nike Swoosh, so your new shirt helps you look the part.

Celebrate with the latest season's designs

Designed in iconic colourways and featuring the newest team graphics, our Chelsea women's shirts are perfect for showcasing your allegiance. We craft our women's Chelsea kits based on the strips worn by your on-pitch heroes and embellish each one with distinctive badging for that essential finishing detail. Expect pitch-accurate hues that give your top instant recognition and standout appeal, and carefully crafted details that ensure your new shirt has an authentic feel and finish.

Pro-quality kit for memorable matches

From after-work and weekend training sessions to tackling your own league match, the best part of the beautiful game is playing it yourself. Thanks to our unique Nike Dri-FIT fabric, our Chelsea ladies' shirts wick away sweat from your skin so it can evaporate quickly. Meanwhile, added stretch in the fibres ensures your top moves when you do and holds its shape throughout. The result? You stay cool, focused and collected for longer, so you can put in a great shift—from kick-off to the final whistle.

For the day's adventures

Our T-shirts are a perfect choice to show off your support, wherever life takes you. They're crafted from breathable cotton-rich fabrics that feel gentle on your skin and cut in fuss-free silhouettes that deliver effortless comfort. Opt for short-sleeved styles for sunny days, or stay cosy with long-sleeved tops in thicker materials. And when it comes to design, you'll find simple monochrome options alongside bold badging and contrast details.

Find your fit

At Nike, we're committed to supporting and celebrating fans and players of every body type. That's why our women's Chelsea shirts come in a choice of cuts and sizes, to help everyone find their perfect fit. You can choose neat silhouettes for a fuss-free outline with plenty of freedom to move. Or if you like a more slouchy, boxy shape, look out for relaxed and oversized styles.

Safeguarding our planet's future

These days, it's more important than ever to protect the health of our environment. Nike's Move to Zero programme is our company-wide commitment to take our operations to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. As part of this initiative, we divert around one billion plastic bottles from landfill each year and recycle them into high-performance yarns to make our sportswear. If you'd like to join us on the journey, choose a women's Chelsea kit with our Sustainable Materials tag.