Tiempo Football Boots

Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite LUXE
Producte esgotat
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite LUXE
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
259,99 €
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Materials sostenibles
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
249,99 €
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Materials sostenibles
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
249,99 €
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Materials sostenibles
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny tou
259,99 €
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Materials sostenibles
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
149,99 €
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Materials sostenibles
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terrenys diversos
84,99 €
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Club
Materials sostenibles
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Club
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terrenys diversos
54,99 €
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Materials sostenibles
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
64,99 €
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Club
Materials sostenibles
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Club
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
49,99 €
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Materials sostenibles
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
84,99 €
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Materials sostenibles
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a moqueta-turf
84,99 €
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Materials sostenibles
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a moqueta-turf - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
64,99 €
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Nike Tiempo boots: unleash your power

Our footballing journey began back in 1971, when we released our first-ever pair of specialist football boots. Today, our Tiempo football boots give you the precise control you need to dribble, pass and strike with impressive accuracy. Expect engineered designs created for lasting comfort, combined with pro-quality materials that are built to go the distance with you.


Great on-pitch performance is built from the ground up. Nike Tiempo boots come with a range of outsoles to give you exceptional confidence and stability, no matter the surface. Choose grippy studded pairs that keep you secure on wet or slippery ground. For artificial and indoor pitches, opt for studless designs. Wherever you're playing, our supportive insoles absorb the impact of each stride for lasting comfort throughout the match.


When designing our Tiempo Legend boots, we pay careful attention to every detail of the uppers. Look out for our flexible FlyLeather fabric that moulds to the contours of your foot. Plus, amplified touch zones with micro dots deliver extra responsiveness in key areas—helping improve your accuracy when passing, dribbling and shooting. Getting ready to face the elements? Opt for Nike Tiempo boots with All Conditions Control technology. This grippy texture works in wet weather, so you can rely on your shoes to deliver the performance you need. And with a lightweight construction that's made for movement, you'll fly through every moment of the match.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Tiempo football boots with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.