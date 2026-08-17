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Sabatilles i calçat Nike Black Friday 2026

(330)
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Sabatilles de training - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Sabatilles de training - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Sabatilles impermeables de trail running - Home
Supervendes
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Sabatilles impermeables de trail running - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
30 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabrina 3 "Infinite" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sabatilles - Home
Supervendes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" Sabatilles de bàsquet
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a
Materials reciclats
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Sabatilles - Home
Supervendes
Nike Shox R4
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Sabatilles - Home
Nike P-6000
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Sabatilles impermeables de running de carretera - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Sabatilles impermeables de running de carretera - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Sabatilles - Home
Supervendes
Nike Air Max Plus
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
30 % de descompte
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol sala - Nen/a
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol sala - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Sabatilles de training - Dona
Nike In-Season TR 14
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Sabatilles de running - Home
Nike Initiator
Sabatilles de running - Home
30 % de descompte
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabrina 3 "Three" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech Sabatilles - Home
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Cortez
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Sabatilles per a pista coberta - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Sabatilles per a pista coberta - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Sabatilles de skateboard
Nike SB Force 58
Sabatilles de skateboard
30 % de descompte
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
KD18 "International Blue"
KD18 "International Blue" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Producte esgotat
KD18 "International Blue"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Sabatilles de training - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Bella 7
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Cortez
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Sabatilles - Dona
Nike P-6000 SE
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Sabatilles de training - Dona
Supervendes
Nike Flex Train
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Sabatilles de training - Home
Nike Flex Train
Sabatilles de training - Home
30 % de descompte
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Sabatilles de bàsquet
Tatum 4 SE
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
A'One "Stone Mauve"
A'One "Stone Mauve" Sabatilles de bàsquet d'A'ja Wilson
A'One "Stone Mauve"
Sabatilles de bàsquet d'A'ja Wilson
30 % de descompte
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Sabatilles - Home
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Luka 77 "Chicago"
Luka 77 "Chicago" Sabatilles de bàsquet - Nen/a
Luka 77 "Chicago"
Sabatilles de bàsquet - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sabatilles - Home
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Sabatilles - Nen/a
Nike V5 RNR
Sabatilles - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4 Sabatilles de skateboard
Materials reciclats
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Sabatilles de skateboard
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Sabatilles - Home
Nike Air Max Plus
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabrina 3 "Three" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech Sabatilles - Home
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Cortez
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Sabatilles per a pista coberta - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Sabatilles per a pista coberta - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Sabatilles de skateboard
Nike SB Force 58
Sabatilles de skateboard
30 % de descompte
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
KD18 "International Blue"
KD18 "International Blue" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Producte esgotat
KD18 "International Blue"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Sabatilles de training - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Bella 7
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Cortez
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Sabatilles - Dona
Nike P-6000 SE
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Sabatilles de training - Dona
Supervendes
Nike Flex Train
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Sabatilles de training - Home
Nike Flex Train
Sabatilles de training - Home
30 % de descompte
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Sabatilles de bàsquet
Tatum 4 SE
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
A'One "Stone Mauve"
A'One "Stone Mauve" Sabatilles de bàsquet d'A'ja Wilson
A'One "Stone Mauve"
Sabatilles de bàsquet d'A'ja Wilson
30 % de descompte
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Sabatilles - Home
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Luka 77 "Chicago"
Luka 77 "Chicago" Sabatilles de bàsquet - Nen/a
Luka 77 "Chicago"
Sabatilles de bàsquet - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sabatilles - Home
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Sabatilles - Nen/a
Nike V5 RNR
Sabatilles - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4 Sabatilles de skateboard
Materials reciclats
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Sabatilles de skateboard
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Sabatilles - Home
Nike Air Max Plus
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte

Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride 2026

From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2026 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

Discover old and new favourites

Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

Stay supported in every sport

Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Gear up with innovative features

Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.