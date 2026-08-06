Air Max 95: chase down your dreams
Looking for a blend of iconic design and unbelievable comfort? Enter the Nike Air Max 95. This statement shoe is a much-loved classic for good reason. Think super-soft cushioning that absorbs the impact of your stride. Grippy outsoles that keep you stable—no matter what kind of terrain you're tackling. And flexible, lightweight uppers that move with you. With the Nike Air Max 95s, we've pushed our design to new levels. The upper takes inspiration from the human body, while the midsole represents the spine. Think of the graduated panels as muscles and the laces as the shoe's ribs.
Heading to the court or the track? We build our Air Max 95 trainers with acclaimed Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot to keep you comfortable. Originally designed for performance running, this cushioning minimises impact and puts a spring in your stride. We also make our Nike 95s with engineered uppers to boost your performance. Breathable mesh increases ventilation, so you stay cool under pressure. Since the mesh is reinforced with leather and synthetic overlays, you also get the durability you need. Meanwhile, the innovative lacing system delivers a snug, customised fit that flexes with your feet. When it comes to movement, you'll find foam midsoles with flexible grooves that let you run and jump with total freedom.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero carbon and zero waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To join us on our journey, choose Air Max 95s with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.