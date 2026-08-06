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Nike Air Max 95

(18)
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Sabatilles - Home
Supervendes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Sabatilles - Home
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Sabatilles - Home
+1
Supervendes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Sabatilles - Home
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Sabatilles - Nen/a
+4
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Sabatilles - Nen/a
139,99 €
Col·lecció Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO®
Col·lecció Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Sabatilles - Nen/a
Col·lecció Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO®
Sabatilles - Nen/a
149,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Sabatilles - Dona
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion"
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion" Sabatilles - Home
Supervendes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion"
Sabatilles - Home
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Sabatilles - Home
Novetats
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Sabatilles - Home
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Big Bubble
Nike Air Max Big Bubble Sabatilles - Home
Nike Air Max Big Bubble
Sabatilles - Home
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Sabatilles - Home
Novetats
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Sabatilles - Home
189,99 €
Col·lecció Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO®
Col·lecció Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a
+3
Supervendes
Col·lecció Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO®
Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a
109,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "OG"
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "OG" Sabatilles - Home
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "OG"
Sabatilles - Home
189,99 €
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Sabatilles de golf
Nike Air Max '95 G
Sabatilles de golf
199,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Sabatilles - Home
Pròximament a SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Sabatilles - Home
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 By You
Nike Air Max 95 By You Sabatilles personalitzables - Dona
Personalitza
Personalitza
Nike Air Max 95 By You
Sabatilles personalitzables - Dona
209,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 By You
Nike Air Max 95 By You Sabatilles personalitzables - Home
Personalitza
Personalitza
Nike Air Max 95 By You
Sabatilles personalitzables - Home
209,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 By You
Nike Air Max 95 By You Sabatilles personalitzables - Dona
Personalitza
Personalitza
Nike Air Max 95 By You
Sabatilles personalitzables - Dona
209,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 By You
Nike Air Max 95 By You Sabatilles personalitzables - Home
Personalitza
Personalitza
Nike Air Max 95 By You
Sabatilles personalitzables - Home
209,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft Sabatilles - Nadó i infant
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Sabatilles - Nadó i infant
79,99 €

Air Max 95: chase down your dreams

Looking for a blend of iconic design and unbelievable comfort? Enter the Nike Air Max 95. This statement shoe is a much-loved classic for good reason. Think super-soft cushioning that absorbs the impact of your stride. Grippy outsoles that keep you stable—no matter what kind of terrain you're tackling. And flexible, lightweight uppers that move with you. With the Nike Air Max 95s, we've pushed our design to new levels. The upper takes inspiration from the human body, while the midsole represents the spine. Think of the graduated panels as muscles and the laces as the shoe's ribs.


Heading to the court or the track? We build our Air Max 95 trainers with acclaimed Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot to keep you comfortable. Originally designed for performance running, this cushioning minimises impact and puts a spring in your stride. We also make our Nike 95s with engineered uppers to boost your performance. Breathable mesh increases ventilation, so you stay cool under pressure. Since the mesh is reinforced with leather and synthetic overlays, you also get the durability you need. Meanwhile, the innovative lacing system delivers a snug, customised fit that flexes with your feet. When it comes to movement, you'll find foam midsoles with flexible grooves that let you run and jump with total freedom.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero carbon and zero waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To join us on our journey, choose Air Max 95s with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.