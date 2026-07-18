Nike Club Pantalons curts cargo de teixit Fleece - Home

Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Aquests pantalons curts clàssics tenen un disseny tan impecable com informal. El teixit Fleece raspallat d'aquesta peça, llis a l'exterior i supersuau a l'interior, ofereix una comoditat fiable.
Nike Club
Aquests pantalons curts clàssics tenen un disseny tan impecable com informal. El teixit Fleece raspallat d'aquesta peça, llis a l'exterior i supersuau a l'interior, ofereix una comoditat fiable.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.4 estrelles
Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Great pair of cargo shorts
Nike 270
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts
El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
#productsprovidedbynike
Vacation gear
Th117
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great comfortable vacation gear that allows you to relax and be comfortable while you travel
El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Club