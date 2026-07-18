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Nike Club Pantalons curts cargo de teixit Fleece - Home - Gris fosc jaspiat/Light Smoke Grey/Blanc

Nike Club

Pantalons curts cargo de teixit Fleece - Home

54,99 €
Gris fosc jaspiat/Light Smoke Grey/Blanc
Negre/Negre/Blanc
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquests pantalons curts clàssics tenen un disseny tan impecable com informal. El teixit Fleece raspallat d'aquesta peça, llis a l'exterior i supersuau a l'interior, ofereix una comoditat fiable.


  • Color mostrat: Gris fosc jaspiat/Light Smoke Grey/Blanc
  • Model: FN3525-063

Nike Club

54,99 €

Aquests pantalons curts clàssics tenen un disseny tan impecable com informal. El teixit Fleece raspallat d'aquesta peça, llis a l'exterior i supersuau a l'interior, ofereix una comoditat fiable.

Avantatges

  • El nostre teixit Fleece raspallat de densitat mitjana és molt suau a l'interior i presenta un tacte llis a l'exterior per mantenir la comoditat sense perdre la seva forma estructurada.
  • L'ajust estàndard és ample a la part posterior i les cuixes.
  • La butxaca posterior i les butxaques laterals permeten desar-hi la majoria de telèfons.

Detalls del producte

  • Logotip Nike Futura brodat
  • Longitud fins als genolls
  • Cintura elàstica amb cordó rodó trenat
  • Cos: 80-81 % cotó, 19-20 % polièster. Butxaca lateral (costat del dors de la mà) / butxaca posterior: 100 % cotó.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Gris fosc jaspiat/Light Smoke Grey/Blanc
  • Model: FN3525-063

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 180 cm d'alçada
    • La persona de la fotografia fa 188 cm d'alçada i porta una talla 2XL (Talles grans i per a persones altes)
    • Ajust estàndard: senzill i tradicional
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (31)

4.4 estrelles

  • Snap buttons come off!

    teodori101942683

    Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.

  • Great pair of cargo shorts

    Nike 270

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Vacation gear

    Th117

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great comfortable vacation gear that allows you to relax and be comfortable while you travel

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club Pantalons curts cargo de teixit Fleece - Home

Nike Club

54,99 €

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