      Nike Air Max SC

      Sabatilles - Dona

      89,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Phantom/Sanddrift/Blanc/Gold Suede
      Negre/Negre/Blanc
      Blanc/Pure Platinum/Metallic Platinum

      Les Nike Air Max SC ofereixen l'acabat perfecte a qualsevol conjunt amb línies senzilles, un look esportiu tradicional i, per descomptat, l'amortiment Air visible. La combinació de materials elegants afegeix un toc de profunditat a unes sabatilles duradores i lleugeres per al dia a dia.

      • Color mostrat: Phantom/Sanddrift/Blanc/Gold Suede
      • Model: CW4554-004

      Ressenyes (22)

      4.6 Estrelles

      • Nike Max

        AmandaC - 31 d’ag. de 2022

        These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.

      • COMFORTABLE and STYLISH

        AlexandriaB519695919 - 31 d’ag. de 2022

        I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!

      • Size up!

        7136210445 - 01 de jul. de 2022

        These shoes are comfortable! I would recommend sizing up half a size if you don’t want your toes squished. I usually wear a 6 but I got a 6.5 and they fit perfectly. Overall good purchase.