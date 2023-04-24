Sociale medier og reklame

Cookies fra sociale medier giver mulighed for, at du kan oprette forbindelse til dine sociale netværk og dele indhold fra vores website via sociale medier. Annonceringscookies (fra tredjeparter) indsamler oplysninger for bedre at kunne målrette markedsføring efter dine interesser, både på og udenfor Nikes websites. I visse tilfælde kan disse cookies involvere behandling af dine personlige oplysninger. Se yderligere oplysninger om behandlingen af personlige oplysninger i vores Privatlivspolitik og cookies. Hvis du fravælger disse cookies, kan det medføre, at du ser annoncer, der ikke er så relevante for dig, eller at du ikke kan oprette forbindelse til Facebook, Twitter eller andre sociale medier, og/eller at du ikke kan dele indhold på sociale medier.