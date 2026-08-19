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Chelsea Jackets & Coats 22/23

(6)
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Nike Football-jakke med syntetisk fyld og hætte til større børn
Chelsea FC
Nike Football-jakke med syntetisk fyld og hætte til større børn
699,90 kr.
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Chelsea FC Academy Pro Nike Storm-FIT-fodboldregnjakke med hætte til større børn
Genanvendte materialer
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Nike Storm-FIT-fodboldregnjakke med hætte til større børn
649,90 kr.
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Maskikstrikket Nike Dri-FIT-fodboldtracksuit til mindre børn
Genanvendte materialer
Chelsea FC Strike
Maskikstrikket Nike Dri-FIT-fodboldtracksuit til mindre børn
599,90 kr.
Chelsea FC Windrunner
Chelsea FC Windrunner Vævet Nike Football UV-jakke til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Chelsea FC Windrunner
Vævet Nike Football UV-jakke til kvinder
799,90 kr.
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Maskinstrikket Nike Dri-FIT-fodboldtracksuit til større børn
Genanvendte materialer
Chelsea FC Strike
Maskinstrikket Nike Dri-FIT-fodboldtracksuit til større børn
799,90 kr.
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Nike Football Total 90-fodboldtræningsjakke til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Chelsea FC
Nike Football Total 90-fodboldtræningsjakke til mænd
27% rabat

Chelsea jackets: not just for match days

One of London's top-rated Premier League clubs, Chelsea F.C. is known for its signature blue and white strips—earning it the nickname "The Blues". Continuing that legacy, our Chelsea F.C. jackets come in the same iconic colourway for the new season, updated with subtle branded touches and bold away kit alternatives.

Our range of Chelsea coats has something for every fan, whether you prefer hooded designs for extra warmth or water-repellent styles to protect you from the elements. Keep your cool during nail-biting moments in Dri-FIT fabrics that wick away sweat. Or go for Storm-FIT styles that are ready for any weather—because nothing should come between you and the beautiful game.

Our Chelsea F.C. jackets aren't just designed to be worn on the sidelines. They're equipped for action, thanks to lightweight mesh linings and streamlined fits that allow you to focus on the task at hand—whether that's dribbling or defending. We're also making them with more recycled fabrics than ever, in line with our commitment to sustainability.