    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks
    4. /
  4. Duffel

Women's Duffel Bags

(26)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
249,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
329,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
299,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
299,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Duffel Bag (35L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Duffel Bag (35L)
749,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
379,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
NikeSKIMS
Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
1.199 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
319,90 kr.
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
479,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
349,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Duffel (44L)
Jordan
Collectors Duffel (44L)
1.199 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
379,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M Nike Academy Duffel M
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Nike Academy Duffel M
379,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
349,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
379,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
379,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (68.8L)
Jordan
Duffel (68.8L)
399,90 kr.
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
349,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
Jordan
Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
1.149 kr.
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
319,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
319,90 kr.
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
529,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Promo Exclusion
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
279,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
349,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
319,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M Paris Saint-Germain Nike Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain Nike Academy Duffel M
379,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
319,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M Paris Saint-Germain Nike Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain Nike Academy Duffel M
379,90 kr.