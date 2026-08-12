    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks

Backpacks, Bags & Rucksacks

(194)
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
699,90 kr.
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
599,90 kr.
Nike Air Sport 2
Nike Air Sport 2 Golf Bag
Nike Air Sport 2
Golf Bag
1.849 kr.
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
249,90 kr.
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
449,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
279,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
249,90 kr.
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0 (23L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack 2.0 (23L)
249,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
239,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
329,90 kr.
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
199,90 kr.
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Backpack (21L)
349,90 kr.
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Backpack (20L)
379,90 kr.
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
239,90 kr.
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Winterized Backpack (20L)
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Winterized Backpack (20L)
399,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
239,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Nike Academy
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
279,90 kr.
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
649,90 kr.
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Backpack (30L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Backpack (30L)
319,90 kr.
Nike Utility Elite
Nike Utility Elite Backpack (37L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Elite
Backpack (37L)
799,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Lunch Tote Bag with Pencil Case (4L)
Just In
Nike
Lunch Tote Bag with Pencil Case (4L)
219,90 kr.
Nike Heritage Air Max
Nike Heritage Air Max Backpack (25L)
Nike Heritage Air Max
Backpack (25L)
299,90 kr.
Turkey 2026/27 Heritage Backpack
Turkey 2026/27 Heritage Backpack Nike Heritage Backpack
Turkey 2026/27 Heritage Backpack
Nike Heritage Backpack
299,90 kr.
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Tote (20L)
Just In
Nike Commute
Tote (20L)
449,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
299,90 kr.
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
599,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Commute
Nike Sportswear Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Commute
Backpack (25L)
529,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
299,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
149,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Pro Backpack (33L)
Jordan
Pro Backpack (33L)
649,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
219,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Backpack (23.5L)
Jordan
Monogram Backpack (23.5L)
799,90 kr.
Nike Commuter Elite
Nike Commuter Elite Backpack (15L)
Nike Commuter Elite
Backpack (15L)
749,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
149,90 kr.
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
449,90 kr.
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Waist Pack (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Waist Pack (2L)
299,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Harness Waistpack
NikeSKIMS
Women's Harness Waistpack
779,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
199,90 kr.
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Backpack (25L)
949,90 kr.
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Tote Bag (22L)
249,90 kr.
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
219,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack Nike Academy Backpack
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack
Nike Academy Backpack
379,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Perforated Messenger Bag (3.6L)
Jordan
Perforated Messenger Bag (3.6L)
529,90 kr.
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
219,90 kr.
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
379,90 kr.
Nike Heritage Premium
Nike Heritage Premium Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Nike Heritage Premium
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
379,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
379,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
329,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M Nike Academy Duffel M
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Nike Academy Duffel M
379,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Mini Messenger Bag (3.6L)
Just In
Jordan
Collectors Mini Messenger Bag (3.6L)
479,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Mini Duffel (3L)
Just In
Jordan
Monogram Mini Duffel (3L)
549,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Camera Bag (1.6L)
Just In
Jordan
Monogram Camera Bag (1.6L)
479,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
F.C. Barcelona 25/26 Nike Academy Gymsack
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
Nike Academy Gymsack
189,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (68.8L)
Jordan
Duffel (68.8L)
399,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Slim Running Waist Pack 4.0
Just In
Nike
Slim Running Waist Pack 4.0
199,90 kr.
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
249,90 kr.
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
199,90 kr.
Jordan Paris Saint-Germain
Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Duffel Bag (62.5L)
Jordan Paris Saint-Germain
Duffel Bag (62.5L)
479,90 kr.
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
379,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's waistpack
NikeSKIMS
Women's waistpack
449,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Hip Pack
NikeSKIMS
Women's Hip Pack
449,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Shoe Bag (11L)
169,90 kr.
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Nike Icon Air Force 1 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Card Wallet
189,90 kr.
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
349,90 kr.
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Waistpack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Waistpack (3L)
199,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
F.C. Barcelona 25/26 Nike Heritage Backpack Away
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
Nike Heritage Backpack Away
299,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
F.C. Barcelona 25/26 Nike Heritage Backpack Aop
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
Nike Heritage Backpack Aop
299,90 kr.
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Academy Duffel M SP
Just In
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Academy Duffel M SP
379,90 kr.
Inter Milan 25/26
Inter Milan 25/26 Nike Academy Gymsack Aop
Just In
Inter Milan 25/26
Nike Academy Gymsack Aop
199,90 kr.
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Heritage Backpack SP
Just In
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Heritage Backpack SP
299,90 kr.
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Drawstring Bag (12L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Drawstring Bag (12L)
169,90 kr.

Nike backpacks and bags: prepared for every challenge

Stay in control of every detail with a backpack from our collection. Whether you're hitting the gym, smashing your commute or setting off on an adventure, our apparel is designed to keep you on top of your game. We've got a wide range of colours and styles, so it's easy to find something to suit your look. You'll find roomy options made for going all day, as well as compact bags that make it easy to travel light. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on pockets and metalwork, adding a premium pop. Plus, rucksacks for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the team.


Styles for your everyday


Busy day ahead? With a roomy Nike backpack, you can fit everything you need in one bag. Multiple zip-up pockets help you stay organised. Just throw your training gear in the main compartment and use the smaller pockets for quick access to your essentials. Look out for options that include a padded sleeve for your laptop or tablet, making the transition from work to working out seamless. Going even further? Reach for a Nike rucksack with an insulated hydration pocket on the side and a luggage pass-through to make your travel experience even smoother.


Smart details that make a difference


We make our rucksacks for maximum comfort when you're on the go. We're talking padded, adjustable straps made from smooth material, so they won't dig or twist as you move. Lightweight materials mean your Nike bag won't weigh you down, and water-resistant options help keep your things dry in a downpour. We also use easy-to-clean fabrics, so you can keep yours looking fresh. There's no need to leave anything behind with a front bungee system that gives you extended storage.


Made to keep up


We craft all of our Nike backpacks from durable materials, so there's no limit to your adventure. Densely woven fabrics work to protect your belongings while remaining lightweight and hardwearing. Strong stitching and reinforced material in key areas make sure your bag is up to the challenge. For extra strength, check out designs with metal zips, clips and poppers, which are made to handle extended use. In a hurry? Grab a sleek drawstring bag or a sturdy canvas tote for an easy way to store everything you need for training. When you're ready to run, packs with slimline waistbands give you a streamlined feel and mean you can keep essentials close at hand—wherever the trail takes you.


Looking to the future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a backpack with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're working to protect the future of sport.