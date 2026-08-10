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Older Kids Football Accessories & Equipment

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
169,90 kr.
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Bestseller
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
239,90 kr.
Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
189,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
F.C. Barcelona 25/26 Nike Club Cap 5P 3R
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
Nike Club Cap 5P 3R
169,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
239,90 kr.
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
249,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
169,90 kr.
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
239,90 kr.
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
249,90 kr.
Nike Guard Stay 2
Nike Guard Stay 2 Football Sleeve
Nike Guard Stay 2
Football Sleeve
94,90 kr.
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
199,90 kr.
Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
189,90 kr.
Nike Guard Stay 2
Nike Guard Stay 2 Football Sleeve
Nike Guard Stay 2
Football Sleeve
94,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
189,90 kr.
Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
189,90 kr.
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
199,90 kr.
Nike Guard Stay 2
Nike Guard Stay 2 Football Sleeve
Nike Guard Stay 2
Football Sleeve
94,90 kr.
Nike Guard Stay 2
Nike Guard Stay 2 Football Sleeve
Nike Guard Stay 2
Football Sleeve
94,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
199,90 kr.