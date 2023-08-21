Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights
        4. /
      4. Crops & Capris
        5. /
      5. Dri-FIT

      Dri-FIT Crops & Capris

      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (1)
      Dri-FIT
      Size 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Nike Air Fast
      Nike Air Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      549,95 kr.
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights
      329,95 kr.
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      499,95 kr.
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      299,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      779,95 kr.
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      279,95 kr.
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      779,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      399,95 kr.
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Just In
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      779,95 kr.
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's 3/4 Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's 3/4 Tights
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
      699,95 kr.
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Training Trousers