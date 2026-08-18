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    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights
    3. /
  3. Crops & Capris
    4. /
  4. Dri-FIT

Women's Dri-FIT Crops & Capris

(28)
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
799,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
679,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
799,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
679,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
319,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
749,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
449,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
849,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
379,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
799,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
879,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
399,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
449,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
699,90 kr.
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
399,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
529,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
879,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
979,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
1.099 kr.
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
399,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+3
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
749,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
479,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
26% off