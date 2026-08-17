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Cross Training

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Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Workout Shoes
+7
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Workout Shoes
26% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
+2
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
28% off
Nike Hybrid RN
Nike Hybrid RN Women's Training Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Hybrid RN
Women's Training Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
+1
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
28% off
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
599,90 kr.
LeBron TR 1
LeBron TR 1 Men's Workout Shoes
LeBron TR 1
Men's Workout Shoes
28% off
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Women's Training Shoes
Nike MC Trainer 4
Women's Training Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Air Monarch SE
Nike Air Monarch SE Men's Workout Shoes
+2
Nike Air Monarch SE
Men's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
27% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
22% off
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike In-Season TR 14
Women's Workout Shoes
28% off
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Men's Training Shoes
Just In
Nike MC Trainer 4
Men's Training Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Hybrid RN
Nike Hybrid RN Men's Training Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Hybrid RN
Men's Training Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Men's Workout Shoes
+1
Nike Reax 8 TR
Men's Workout Shoes
699,90 kr.
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Training Tank
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Training Tank
239,90 kr.
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Women's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Women's Workout Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Men's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Men's Workout Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Men's Training Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Women's Training Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Men's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Men's Workout Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Men's Training Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Women's Training Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
1.199 kr.
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Cross-Training Products

Intensify your workouts with the proper cross training gear from Nike. Whether you are getting back into a fitness routine, maintaining strength or building power in the off season, Nike has the cross-training shoes and apparel to help you reach your goals. Find the latest styles of women’s cross trainers and men's cross-training shoes in a variety of colours. Shop Metcons, the ideal shoe for circuit training or shop Romaleos to feel the stability and support during weightlifting sessions. Explore all Nike cross-training clothes to find your favourite training t-shirts, shorts and leggings to pair with your trainers for a gym ready look. Don't forget to check out cross-training equipment to find bags and backpacks to safely carry your gear to and from the gym, water bottles to keep you hydrated and many more products.