Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Cross Training
        3. /
      3. Shoes

      Cross Training Shoes

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      1.149 kr.
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      1.149 kr.
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      1.099 kr.
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Men's Training Shoes
      1.399 kr.
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Women's Training Shoes
      1.399 kr.
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      1.099 kr.
      Nike Air Monarch IV
      Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Training Shoe
      Nike Air Monarch IV
      Men's Training Shoe
      599,95 kr.
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Men's Training Shoes
      1.199 kr.
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Premium
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      549,95 kr.
      Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2
      Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2
      Men's Training Shoes
      1.299 kr.
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Premium
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Premium Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      1.199 kr.
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      1.199 kr.
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Premium
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      649,95 kr.
      Nike Defy All Day
      Nike Defy All Day Men's Training Shoe
      Nike Defy All Day
      Men's Training Shoe
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      1.149 kr.
      Nike City Rep TR
      Nike City Rep TR Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike City Rep TR
      Women's Training Shoes
      549,95 kr.
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Women's Training Shoes
      1.199 kr.
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      1.149 kr.
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5
      Women's Training Shoes
      699,95 kr.
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Women's Training Shoes
      599,95 kr.
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Next Nature Flyknit
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Next Nature Flyknit Men's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Training Shoes
      899,95 kr.
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase AMP Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase AMP
      Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      1.199 kr.
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      899,95 kr.