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  3. Shoes

Cross Training Shoes

(25)
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
+7
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Hybrid RN
Nike Hybrid RN Men's Training Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Hybrid RN
Men's Training Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Hybrid RN
Nike Hybrid RN Women's Training Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Hybrid RN
Women's Training Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
+1
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
+2
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Women's Training Shoes
Just In
Nike MC Trainer 4
Women's Training Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
599,90 kr.
Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Men's Workout Shoes
+2
Nike Reax 8 TR
Men's Workout Shoes
699,90 kr.
LeBron TR 1
LeBron TR 1 Men's Workout Shoes
LeBron TR 1
Men's Workout Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
+2
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Men's Training Shoes
Just In
Nike MC Trainer 4
Men's Training Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Women's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Women's Workout Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Men's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Men's Workout Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Men's Training Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Women's Training Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike In-Season TR 14
Women's Workout Shoes
28% off
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike In-Season TR 14
Women's Workout Shoes
28% off