Girls' Backpacks & Bags
Whether on or off the field, transport sports gear and books in style with Nike girls' backpacks, bags and rucksacks. Nike backpacks and bags include essential features your young athlete needs like durability, spacious storage and padded straps for comfortable wear. Whether she runs, plays football or dances she can place her shoes and other gear in her bag featuring breathable mesh pockets and wet/dry compartments with a water-resistant coating to keep other clothing and accessories clean and fresh.
Choose from an assortment of styles like classic backpacks, drawstring bags, duffel bags and lunch boxes. Nike lunch boxes are great for school, picnics or road trips to help keep food and beverages cool with insulated construction. The cinch cord closure of drawstring bags provides her easy access to her belongings without having to worry about a zipper. Browse the extensive collection of colours ranging from bright, vibrant hues to stand out from the crowd to subtler neutral colours. No matter her style, Nike has a girls' backpack to match it. Shop all kids' bags and rucksacks for boys and girls or browse the entire selection of girls' accessories.