Sustainable Materials and Innovation
NIKE FORWARD
NIKE FORWARD IS AN ALL-NEW MATERIAL MADE FROM ULTRA-THIN, NEEDLE-PUNCHED LAYERS. IT’S SUPER SOFT, INCREDIBLY WARM, AND ABSURDLY LIGHTWEIGHT, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, OUR INAUGURAL COLLECTION HAS A REDUCED CARBON FOOTPRINT OF 75% ON AVERAGE WHEN COMPARED TO OUR TRADITIONAL KNIT FLEECE.
CHOOSING OUR MATERIALS
One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions.