Inside The 7
Discover what it takes to create a shoe that's fast enough to keep up with Kyrie Irving's mind and his moves. Kyrie and the Nike design team take you inside the design of the Kyrie 7.
Fit For The First Step
The Kyrie 7 features a mesh upper, designed to contain your foot, delivering a close, comfortable, speed-boosting fit that helps you blow by defenders.
Quick-cut Traction
With the Kyrie 7, you're getting scientifically designed, 360-degree traction that provides the multi-directional control you need for ankle-breaking crossovers.
Moves As Fast As You
The curved, bendable Air Zoom Turbo unit in the Kyrie 7 responds to every shot you can create off the dribble, from floaters in the lane to step-back triples.