When You Eat Could Matter More Than What You Eat

What's the best way to time your meals? Here's what experts and research suggest:

Breakfast: Wait an hour or two after waking up before eating, and aim to keep this time relatively consistent, says Panda. Why? Because when you first get up, you still have increased levels of the sleep hormone melatonin in your bloodstream, which can interfere with the production of insulin, a hormone your body needs to break down and utilise carbs, he explains. Try to front-load your calories—and any sugar cravings—at breakfast, if you can. Research published in The Journal of Nutrition found that making it your biggest meal of the day might help you maintain a healthy BMI (body mass index), while other research suggests it could also help you sleep better. The thinking: A big breakfast may control cravings throughout the day that affect not only your weight but your sleep hormones too. And you might experience a softer insulin response to a sugary food or drink, be it a glass of OJ or a muffin, than you would if you were to have it at night.



Snacks: Try to keep at least a two-hour gap between meals and snacks, advises Panda. Every time you eat, your pancreas releases some insulin; about 90 minutes later, your insulin levels fall back to baseline. If you eat too frequently, your insulin levels never have a chance to return to normal, which could make you store fat.



Lunch: Eat it when hunger strikes, which may be close to the late afternoon if you had a big breakfast or mid-morning snack. If big breakfasts aren't your thing, you could make lunch your main meal instead. Either way, it should be larger than your dinner, says Panda. The same study found that consuming the highest percentage of your daily calories at lunch saw a similar, though smaller, benefit to doing so at breakfast.



Dinner: Time it so that it's about 10 hours later than your first meal. That window is a little easier to stick with than the popular 8-hours-eating, 16-hours-fasting schedule is, and according to research, still can improve blood pressure, weight and body fat percentage. Just keep dinner on the smaller side, says Panda, so your body has less work to do. If 10 hours becomes easy, you can narrow the window to 8 hours, finishing up by 6pm, if you ate breakfast at 10am.



Of course, fitting your food inside a strict window isn't always doable, or desirable, every single day. Sometimes a late work call, a nap-less child or a birthday celebration gets in the way, and that's OK. Timing your meals just five days a week can lead to benefits, says Panda, though any kind of proactiveness around your eating will put you on a healthier track. The best part is, you already have the clock built in—you just have to learn to tick to it.