Nail The Perfect Running Form

To maintain proper running form, strength training and mobility work are essential, says Ian Klein, an exercise physiologist specialising in cross-training and injury prevention at Ohio University. It makes sense: When your body is strong and relaxed, you run well. The weaker and tighter you are and the more easily you fatigue, the more likely you are to lose that good form and open yourself up to injury, as the wrong muscles can start to fire.



That's especially true for the knees, where some 50 percent of running injuries occur, says Klein. "Think of your knee as the middle of a bridge, with your foot on one side and your hip on the other. It's the weakest area and can be affected by problems on both sides", he explains. If you have bad form—say, you roll your feet inwards or overstride—the knee bears the brunt of it.



Strengthen the muscles below and above the knee—from your foot muscles all the way up to your glutes—and you can better absorb running impact and prevent the fatigue that brings on sloppy form, says strength and conditioning coach, Janet Hamilton, the owner of Atlanta-based coaching company, Running Strong. After all, she says, if you can lift heavy weights over and over, carrying your body weight for several miles is going to feel a whole lot easier.



And total-body strength will help prepare you for the balancing act that running demands. "Every time you land on a single foot, your whole body has to be balanced in such a way that your posture remains upright and you're not twisting or bending to either side", says Hamilton.



To strength-train for that, "stress-load the muscle in a similar pattern to what you would experience when you're running", says Klein. Focus on single-leg exercises, such as lunges, step-ups and single-leg deadlifts.



As far as mobility goes, aim to get your fix at least a couple of times per week. Foam roll, stretch or hit your yoga mat before or after any workout, or dedicate an entire session to mobility to stay loosey-goosey.