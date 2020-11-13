Keep Your Mental Energy Up to Perform Strong

The Science of Mental Fatigue

Just as you can be physically fatigued after a 10-mile run or quick HIIT workout, you can be mentally fatigued after a long day of work or a tough task lasting just a few minutes, according to Kristy Martin, an assistant professor at the University of Canberra Research Institute for Sports and Exercise in Australia. A task that causes mental fatigue, or, more casually, "brain drain", is typically "something you'd prefer not to do, whether that's because it's really challenging or really boring", says Martin.



Other studies have shown that brain drain can negatively affect your ability to maintain a certain power level on a stationary bike, hold an isometric exercise (like a plank) or keep up your speed for a 1,500-metre swim. But if you notice, none of those are sprints. That's because endurance—"any activity where you need to pace yourself", according to Martin—can require conscious mental effort to decide to keep going. "And because mental fatigue increases perception of effort, this decision gets harder as you go on", says Martin. During a 20-second dash, on the other hand, you have less time to think or lose motivation.