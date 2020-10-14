The Best Type of Self-Talk to Improve Your Performance

Purposely or not, you've probably used self-talk during a workout. There's the positive kind, where you amp yourself up with unspoken thoughts directed towards yourself: "You can do it!" or "Don't give up!" Then there's the negative type: "This feels too hard", or "I can't keep up".
As you might assume, positive self-talk can result in a better training experience. Not only can it feed a healthier self-image, but it could improve performance too, according to a meta-analysis published in the journal "Perspectives on Psychological Science". Talking yourself up (particularly when combined with visualisation and goal setting) can help boost athletic endurance, according to a review published in the journal "Sports Medicine", and it may also make your workout feel less intense, suggests research published in the journal "Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise". And using compassionate language in particular can translate into more energy and a lower heart rate, shows research from the journal "Clinical Psychological Science".
That said, there's a fine line between positive and overly positive self-talk. The latter can actually work against you, because it can feel less realistic. "If your mind rejects your positive self-talk statement, it's worse than having no statement at all", says sport psychologist Jonathan Fader, PhD, the author of "Life as Sport: What Top Athletes Can Teach You About How to Win in Life". "When you overpromise yourself and don't deliver, it diminishes your self-efficacy, or your sense of what you're capable of".
Say you use a phrase like "You've totally got this!" to pump yourself up for your very first chin-up or a weight-lifting PB that's 9 kilograms heavier than your previous one, but you don't hit your goal. You're more likely to get caught up in what you didn't accomplish versus what you did (maybe you pulled yourself halfway up or improved your PB by 2 kilograms). This can potentially lower your confidence for the future, which could discourage you from ever trying again, says Fader.
What's more, too-enthusiastic language can frustrate you even more if you're faking it. "When you're just not feeling it, you're likely going to react with negative emotions", says Gloria Petruzzelli, PsyD, a licensed clinical and sport psychologist in the athletics department at Sacramento State. That can stop you in your tracks.
The Self-Talk Strategy That Can Keep You Moving
Some psychologists recommend what they call "bridge statements". These soften the contradiction between what you're thinking and what you're physically experiencing, says Petruzzelli, creating a "bridge" between the two opposing sentiments.
They also draw on past experiences to ground your positive self-talk in reality. For example, instead of telling yourself, "I'm going to crush this race because my last 10K was so fast" before your first half-marathon, you might tell yourself something like, "This will be the furthest I've ever run, which will feel tough at times, but I'm up for the challenge". The former might indeed be true, but the latter is more considerate of the situation.
Bridge statements tend to work because they're based in objective optimism, says Fader, which actually isn't an oxymoron. "Optimistic self-talk is only helpful if it's based in facts", he explains—without any truth, it might be hard to convince yourself of something. Bridge statements are also neutral, which helps you be more open-minded and flexible in your mentality before, during and after a workout or event. "Instead of letting your emotions dictate your behaviours, bridge statements redirect your focus to what you can control and what's possible in the moment", adds Petruzzelli.
How to Use Bridge Statements
Talking to yourself (even if it's only in your head) can feel a little ... weird. Whichever statements you decide to use, "Try it out for a week or so to see how you feel", says Fader. "Too often, we don't really give self-talk a chance to take full effect".