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Nike Fitnessstudio-Sporttasche (28 l) - Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike

Fitnessstudio-Sporttasche (28 l)

39,99 €
Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
Pink Smoke/Schwarz/Weiß
Cream II/Schwarz/Sail
EINHEITSGRÖSSE

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Egal wie deine Trainingsreise aussieht, diese Tote-Bag macht alles mit. Mehrere tiefe Taschen befinden sich innen dieser Tasche und sorgen auch mit offenem Reißverschluss für zusätzliche Sicherheit. Vorderseite und Rückseite verfügen über Taschen für kleine Gegenstände, auf die du einfachen Zugriff hast. Die Größe dieser Tragetasche täuscht – die Seiten verfügen über ausdehnende Stoffeinsätze für zusätzlichen Stauraum, wenn du ihn benötigst.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: IH7964-010

Nike

39,99 €

Egal wie deine Trainingsreise aussieht, diese Tote-Bag macht alles mit. Mehrere tiefe Taschen befinden sich innen dieser Tasche und sorgen auch mit offenem Reißverschluss für zusätzliche Sicherheit. Vorderseite und Rückseite verfügen über Taschen für kleine Gegenstände, auf die du einfachen Zugriff hast. Die Größe dieser Tragetasche täuscht – die Seiten verfügen über ausdehnende Stoffeinsätze für zusätzlichen Stauraum, wenn du ihn benötigst.

Vorteile

  • Die Taschen auf der Außenseite verfügen über Druckknöpfe auf einer Seite und einen Klettverschluss auf der anderen.
  • Du hast zwei Trageoptionen – lang als Tragetasche über die Schulter oder kurz für schnelles Greifen.

Produktinformationen

  • Ca. 40,5 x 33 x 12,5 cm (H x B x T)
  • 100 % Polyester
  • Nur Fleckenentfernung möglich
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: IH7964-010

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (10)

4.7 Sterne

  • Gym Tote

    Savage

    The bag is a excellent for leaving work and transitioning to the gym. It holds up well. I’m able to carry my gym clothes, workout equipment and my work laptop all in one with no worry. This bag has side zippers to expand the sides which makes it great for extra room. Then there’s also a front pocket to carry keys or headphones for easy access.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Roomy Gym tote - ish

    Working PNW millennial

    I really wanted to love this tote - it has multiple pockets on the inside, a zipper both at the top and inside, & a smaller outside pocket for quick stashing keys. Sadly, I used this more to haul my laptop & work supplies around and even then I found the strap length frustrating. I wish it had longer straps - otherwise it just feels like an oversized purse that I can barely fit my gym clothes in & shoes if they're clean. I don't think I'd buy this again.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • GREAT all purpose bag

    RJBurpee

    This gym tote has easily become my favorite all purpose bag. I’ve used it to carry all my stuff into work, to take to the gym, the basketball court, even to the mailbox when I knew I had several packages. The expandable sides makes this an absolute stand out bag. I’ve never had a tote bag that could easily fit a basketball and more items. Once fully packed, it fit my basketball, 40oz water bottle and a hoodie and I still could have put more inside. I love the open pocket on the outside to easily slip my phone and lip balm in and out. The zipper pocket on the inside for safe keeping when I need it as well as the slot pockets inside make for easy organization. The material is super easy to wipe down if you spill or get it dirty from sitting it on the floor. This will become my new personal item carry on for traveling because my purse fits inside along with several other items at the same time. I will be purchasing these as gifts for sure!

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Fitnessstudio-Sporttasche (28 l)

Nike

39,99 €
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

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