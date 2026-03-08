Nike Fitnessstudio-Sporttasche (28 l)

Gym Tote
Savage
The bag is a excellent for leaving work and transitioning to the gym. It holds up well. I’m able to carry my gym clothes, workout equipment and my work laptop all in one with no worry. This bag has side zippers to expand the sides which makes it great for extra room. Then there’s also a front pocket to carry keys or headphones for easy access.
Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
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