Nike Everyday Elevated Crew-Socken (3 Paar)

Best everyday socks
Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566
Nike socks always comfortable always a win
Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.
Ein Upgrade für deinen Alltag. Wir haben unsere Signature-Socken in jeder Hinsicht verbessert. Von weicheren Garnen, die ihre Form behalten, über eine wolkenweiche Dämpfung für ultimativen Komfort bis hin zu einer aktualisierten, eng anliegenden Passform – mit ihnen wird jeder Schritt zum Kurzurlaub.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Ein Upgrade für deinen Alltag. Wir haben unsere Signature-Socken in jeder Hinsicht verbessert. Von weicheren Garnen, die ihre Form behalten, über eine wolkenweiche Dämpfung für ultimativen Komfort bis hin zu einer aktualisierten, eng anliegenden Passform – mit ihnen wird jeder Schritt zum Kurzurlaub.
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.
Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
4.5 Sterne
Best everyday socks
Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566
Nike socks always comfortable always a win
Best Socks
EricL509285718
Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.
Seams Are Not It
Jojo211469690
The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.
Nike Everyday Elevated