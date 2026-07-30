 
Bild 1 von 12
Hoch bewertet
Nike Brasilia Trainingstasche (Medium, 60 l) - Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike Brasilia

Trainingstasche (Medium, 60 l)

44,99 €
Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
Light Bone/Schwarz/Schwarz
Indigo Storm/Schwarz/Reflect Silver
Tough Red/Schwarz/Reflect Silver
EINHEITSGRÖSSE

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Ab ins Fitnessstudio mit deiner gesamten Ausrüstung. Das Hauptfach dieser Sporttasche bietet reichlich Platz für alle wichtigen Dinge, die du für dein Workout brauchst. In der Vordertasche kannst du wichtige Dinge wie dein Handy, deine Geldbörse oder deine Schlüssel griffbereit aufbewahren. Die beschichtete Unterseite schützt deine Sachen vor Kratzern, verschütteten Flüssigkeiten und Stößen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: IB4392-010

Nike Brasilia

44,99 €

Ab ins Fitnessstudio mit deiner gesamten Ausrüstung. Das Hauptfach dieser Sporttasche bietet reichlich Platz für alle wichtigen Dinge, die du für dein Workout brauchst. In der Vordertasche kannst du wichtige Dinge wie dein Handy, deine Geldbörse oder deine Schlüssel griffbereit aufbewahren. Die beschichtete Unterseite schützt deine Sachen vor Kratzern, verschütteten Flüssigkeiten und Stößen.

Vorteile

  • Der verstellbare Schulterträger und die beiden Griffe bieten dir bequeme Trageoptionen.
  • Der beschichtete Boden schützt deine Sachen vor Stößen, Kratzern und Feuchtigkeit.
  • Im Bodenfach mit Reißverschluss kannst du deine Schuhe getrennt von den anderen Sachen verstauen.
  • Seitliche Reißverschlusstaschen sorgen dafür, dass kleine Gegenstände immer griffbereit sind.

Produktinformationen

  • Ca. 63,5 x 30,5 x 30,5 cm (L x B x H)
  • 60 l
  • Abnehmbarer Schulterriemen
  • 100 % Polyester
  • Nur Fleckenentfernung möglich
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: IB4392-010

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (14)

4.7 Sterne

  • Go-To Duffel Bag

    Molly

    The Brasilia duffel is perfect for travel or for your daily activities. My favorite part is the large, separate shoe compartment. I love being able to separate out my dirty shoes or cleats from the rest of my stuff. There is another zippered pocket as well as a mesh pocket that makes it convenient to stash other things. The inside is spacious. You can use this for a weekend away or to go from work to the gym, whatever suits your needs. The black color is sleek and stylish and the fabric is durable. The overall look makes this a step above your typical gym bag.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Durable bag

    Hhos

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Durable and thick for heavy lifting! I use it to transport gym equipment and it holds up!

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great All-Around Duffel

    Matt

    This is a solid, all-around duffel. Stylish enough to travel, but functional enough for every day use, especially with training. The side shoe pocket is absolutely massive, taking up nearly half the bag when fully packed. This can be easily used for more than just shoes, especially during travel, with dirty clothes. It has two small vents at the bottom, allowing for breathability for whatever is stuffed inside. Overall, the duffel is well built, and quite rugged for the price point. I haven't used it enough to determine its lifespan, but I have high hopes. It has been with me for every gym session, with plenty of room for everything I need to bring. From squat shoes, to supplements, clothes, wraps, bands, this bag truly fits it all without feeling overly cumbersome. The only downside is I wish it had slightly more organization. It features one outside slip pocket that is mesh, with one small interior pocket that runs the length. Due to its size it just becomes a black hole if too much is thrown inside. It is quite stylish, without too much overt branding plastered all over like some other training bags.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Brasilia Trainingstasche (Medium, 60 l)

Nike Brasilia

44,99 €
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

Vervollständige den Look

Item 3 of 61