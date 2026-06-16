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Nike Ava X Schuh (ältere Kinder) - Chalk/Weiß/Hot Lava/Schwarz

Nike Ava X

Schuh (ältere Kinder)

94,99 €
Chalk/Weiß/Hot Lava/Schwarz
Schwarz/Anthracite/Dark Grey/Smoke Grey
Summit White/Weiß/Dark Grey/Schwarz
Weiß/Pink Foam/Pink Rise/Schwarz
Dark Smoke Grey/Schwarz/Smoke Grey/Green Strike
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Mit dem Nike Ava X bringen wir Schuhe in die Zukunft. Seine schlanke Form erinnert an ein Raumschiff, und das strukturierte Mesh-Obermaterial ist wie eine atmungsaktive, außerirdische zweite Haut, die sich an deinen Fuß anpasst. Die stützende Schaumstoff-Mittelsohle bietet den ganzen Tag über Halt und ist dabei so leicht, dass du beinahe vergisst, dass du überhaupt Schuhe trägst.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Chalk/Weiß/Hot Lava/Schwarz
  • Style: IM5371-100

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

Mit dem Nike Ava X bringen wir Schuhe in die Zukunft. Seine schlanke Form erinnert an ein Raumschiff, und das strukturierte Mesh-Obermaterial ist wie eine atmungsaktive, außerirdische zweite Haut, die sich an deinen Fuß anpasst. Die stützende Schaumstoff-Mittelsohle bietet den ganzen Tag über Halt und ist dabei so leicht, dass du beinahe vergisst, dass du überhaupt Schuhe trägst.

Vorteile

  • Das superleichte Obermaterial mit futuristischer Silhouette verleiht deinem Outfit einen Hauch von Weltraum-Flair.
  • Die überarbeitete Außensohle bietet noch bessere Traktion für jedes Abenteuer.
  • Dank der Fersenschlaufen lässt sich dieser Schuh im Handumdrehen an- und ausziehen.

Produktinformationen

  • Klassische Schnürsenkel
  • Niedriger Schuhkragen
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Chalk/Weiß/Hot Lava/Schwarz
  • Style: IM5371-100

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (24)

4.6 Sterne

  • Versatile and lightweight show with great support

    DanP

    These shoes fit true to size and provided so much support and breathability for my son’s feet. The fabric on the top part of the shoe is thin but strong and has multiple holes by the toes for extra airflow. The heel has so much support from the bottom of the shoe, about 1.5 inches of sole. The design is sleek and eye catching and the bottom of the sole has a lot of grip so you don’t slip. The fabric is very durable and high quality. It can take a beating during a workout and still hold together like new. His favorite part of the design is how the two colors of the sneaker are blended together and it goes from black at the heel to white by the toes. There’s nothing he would change, this is a fantastic shoe.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Clean and Swift!

    kristyt

    Absolutely love these shoes! They are a crisp white, and although I was afraid that they would get dirty easily, the dirt comes right off. They fit perfectly, and feel like I am walking on clouds. Easily the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! They may not make me faster, but I do get a lot of attention wearing them so I won't complain. Super cute and my new favorites.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Ava X

    AMG

    My kiddo loved these. Cushiony inside and got the tween approval of "these are really cool looking mom". They ran a little big on my kiddo, but not enough to size down.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava X Schuh (ältere Kinder)

Nike Ava X

94,99 €
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

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