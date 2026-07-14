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Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman" Schuh (ältere Kinder) - Schwarz/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman“

Schuh (ältere Kinder)

149,99 €
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Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Der sagenumwobene "Reverse Infrared" hat es endlich aus den Geschichtsbüchern zurück auf die Bühne geschafft, um das 35-jährige Jubiläum des AJ6 zu feiern. Diese Farbgebung, die einst als „Infrared Salesman Sample“ aus einem Musterkatalog von 1999 bekannt war, stellt das klassische Design des Jordan auf den Kopf: mit umgekehrten Akzenten auf der Mittelsohle und strahlendem Light Crimson-Branding auf der Ferse.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Light Crimson
  • Style: IQ1275-001

Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman“

149,99 €

Der sagenumwobene "Reverse Infrared" hat es endlich aus den Geschichtsbüchern zurück auf die Bühne geschafft, um das 35-jährige Jubiläum des AJ6 zu feiern. Diese Farbgebung, die einst als „Infrared Salesman Sample“ aus einem Musterkatalog von 1999 bekannt war, stellt das klassische Design des Jordan auf den Kopf: mit umgekehrten Akzenten auf der Mittelsohle und strahlendem Light Crimson-Branding auf der Ferse.

Vorteile

  • Nike Air-Technologie bietet Aufprallschutz und Dämpfung bei jedem Schritt.
  • Die Gummi-Außensohle sorgt für Grip und Strapazierfähigkeit.

Produktinformationen

  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Light Crimson
  • Style: IQ1275-001

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (16)

5 Sterne

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman" Schuh (ältere Kinder)

Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman“

149,99 €
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

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