Women's Summer Shoes & Trainers

(39)
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Koko
Nike Air Max Koko Women's Sandals
Nike Air Max Koko
Women's Sandals
99,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Rejuven8 Run OG SP
Nike Rejuven8 Run OG SP Women's Shoes
Nike Rejuven8 Run OG SP
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Women's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Women's Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
29,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Air Jordan Skyline Low Women's Shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Women's Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
229,99 €
Nike Downshifter 14
Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe
Nike Downshifter 14
Women's Road Running Shoe
69,99 €
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Superfly
Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes
Nike Air Superfly
Women's Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
37,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
309,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 G
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 G
Golf Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Roshe G
Nike Roshe G Golf Shoes
Nike Roshe G
Golf Shoes
109,99 €
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Air Jordan Skyline Low Women's Shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike P-6000 By You
Nike P-6000 By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike P-6000 By You
Custom Women's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
30% off
Nike Total90 SE
Nike Total90 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Total90 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off

Women's summer footwear: unlock your prowess

Our women's summer shoes give you the support you need to tackle warm-weather training with confidence. Look out for low-profile pairs that allow maximum range of movement through your ankle. Or go for styles with supportive collars for extra stability. Underfoot, you'll find engineered tread patterns designed to meet the unique needs of your sport. Combine all of this with lightweight uppers made from breathable materials, and you're ready to fly.


Cushioned support for your feet


Our women's summer trainers are made with shock-absorbing cushioning to protect your joints and muscles as you test your limits. We use responsive, lightweight foam that soaks up the impact of each movement. This helps prevent stress and injuries and reduces fatigue. For extra spring in your step, choose footwear featuring our acclaimed Air units. These compress with the energy of your stride or landing, then return that force to create a propulsive feeling that powers you onwards.


Stay cool with breathable uppers


Testing your skills in warm weather means building up heat. That's why we design our women's summer footwear with breathability in mind. Look out for mesh uppers that allow good air circulation, keeping your feet comfortable for longer. You'll also find strategically placed air holes in high-heat areas. These deliver extra airflow where you need it most. Plus, our engineered materials promote a natural range of movement throughout your foot.


Power your running performance


From weekend park runs to demanding distance events, our Nike women's summer trainers for runners are built to support you through every stride and mile. If you'll be working on hard surfaces, consider pairs with rubber outsoles. Their ultra-durable material means they can take a pounding. Meanwhile, lightly textured tread patterns provide the right amount of grip for stability and confidence. Getting ready to tackle open country? Choose specialist trail shoes with directional lugs. They deliver exceptional traction over wet or uneven terrain.


Explore the outdoors


A pair of trekking shoes is a must for off-grid adventures. Our women's summer shoes for trekking have supportive padded collars for good joint stability. They fit snugly around your ankle to shut out dirt and debris. You'll also find pairs with extra width through the forefoot, arch and toe box. This creates a wide, stable base so stay confident when the going gets tough. As you clock up the miles, our ultra-thick cushioning provides maximum support to help reduce fatigue.


Our mission


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To play your part, look for Nike women's summer shoes with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.