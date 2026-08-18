Blue sports bras: uncompromising comfort
Stay in control of your workout with blue sports bras from Nike. Whether you need light support and comfort or a locked-in feeling for high-impact sports, we have you covered. Expect smooth silhouettes and bold tones, all branded with the Nike Swoosh as a mark of our premium quality.
At Nike, we believe support shouldn't sacrifice versatility. That's why you'll find navy-blue sports bras with convertible straps that allow you to wear them your way. Stretchy fabrics contour to your body for a barely-there feel. Meanwhile, our stretchy materials make our sports bras super-easy to take off and on, so you don't have to stress about getting ready for your workout. Meanwhile, underbust bands keep everything in place as you move, so you don't have to worry about rolling or pinching.
Heading to an intense workout? Stay dry and comfortable throughout your workout with our light-blue sports bras featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric moves sweat away from your skin and spreads it evenly across the fabric, so it dries faster. Look out for designs with a super-soft inner mesh that allows air to circulate around your body. Meanwhile, lightweight and breathable designs keep you comfortable and supported. No matter which style you choose, you can expect high-performance materials that flex with you and recover their shape—so you stay comfortable from one training session to the next.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue sports bras with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.