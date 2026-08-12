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White Gym Trainers & Shoes

(24)
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Hybrid RN
Nike Hybrid RN Men's Training Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Hybrid RN
Men's Training Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Hybrid RN
Nike Hybrid RN Women's Training Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Hybrid RN
Women's Training Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
54,99 €
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
79,99 €
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
44,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Men's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Men's Workout Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Women's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Women's Workout Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Men's Training Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Women's Training Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off

White gym shoes and trainers: unleash your potential

Whether you're a weightlifter, treadmill runner or HIIT fanatic, our white gym trainers will support your every move. Think outsoles with engineered tread patterns that flex with your foot. Plus, shock-absorbing cushioning that soaks up impact. And, even better, a choice of profiles to suit your preferences. Combine these benefits with the crisp, fresh colourway, and you're all set for your next challenge.


We believe junior sports players deserve pro-quality apparel and footwear. That's why we make our junior-size white gym trainers with supportive insoles. These give growing muscles and joints the cushioning they need to keep moving. Young athletes will also find mesh uppers with four-way stretch, so their footwear moves with them. Keep an eye out for breathable panels and thoughtfully placed perforations that promote airflow in high-heat areas.


When we launched Nike Air footwear back in 1978, we knew it was the start of something special. Today, you'll find this acclaimed cushioning system in a selection of our white gym shoes. They deliver exceptional support without adding weight or bulk. Choose Zoom Air units in the heels for targeted support and a springy, propulsive feel. Or look for cushioning throughout the insole for all-over comfort.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To play your part, look for Nike all-white gym trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made our shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.