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White Shorts

Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
22,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
44,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
59,99 €
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
44,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT 23cms (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT 23cms (approx.) Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Chicago Bulls Association Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
64,99 €
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Shorts
49,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
79,99 €
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Strike Elite
Nike Strike Elite Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike Elite
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
64,99 €
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
89,99 €
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Graphic Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Graphic Shorts
49,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
79,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
69,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €

White shorts: crisp comfort for every day

Go for a classic, clean look in white shorts from Nike. Whether you're chasing points on the tennis court or pushing through that last lap, you need shorts that feel comfortable without being restrictive. Expect elastic waistbands with drawcords that let you get the fit just right. Tight-fitting, stretchy bike shorts offer a secure feel and comfortable coverage, while longer baggy shorts are all about that relaxed look. Whatever your style, you'll find shorts with pockets that mean your essentials are always close to hand.

Whether you're a sprinter or prefer long-distance, our white running shorts make it easy to stay focused on the track ahead. We've designed them with split sides for a wider range of motion, and a brief liner for full support and coverage—with smooth seams to ensure comfort. Our white shorts edit has shapes to suit all sports disciplines. Browse our basketball shorts, inspired by the on-court looks of your favourite NBA teams, crafted from sweat-wicking double-knit mesh that's lightweight and durable.

Looking to raise your game with high-performing tennis whites? Look out for tennis shorts featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology, which moves sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster to keep you dry and comfortable. You'll also find smooth, stretchy golf shorts with tailored details and multiple pockets. And if you prefer playing on a pitch, our white football shorts come in junior and adult sizes, made from breathable fabrics in lightweight knits.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose white shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.