Older Kids Back to School

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
44,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
32,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
69,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
42,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
49,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
34,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
69,99 €