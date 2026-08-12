Metallic shoes & trainers: pro technology with added shine
Get max comfort without compromising style when you shop our metallic trainers. Whether you're hitting the treadmill or the touchline, we've got styles for every activity. Bouncy foam in the midsole puts a spring in your step and helps your feet feel fresh over extended wear. The smart material is incredibly lightweight, so it won't weigh you down when it's time to pick up the pace. Flex grooves in the midsole give you a natural range of movement, making it easy to run, jump and pivot. Go for a pair with a classic lace-up fastening to get the perfect fit and make sure they stay secure when you're on the go.
From gold to silver and beyond, our collection of metallic shoes has a style for every workout wardrobe. We've got sneakers with chunky soles for a statement look, as well as streamlined shapes made to feel like a second skin. When the intensity rises, go for a pair of shoes with mesh panels or holes in the uppers. These allow air to circulate around your feet, so that they stay cool and dry as you train. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, too—bringing a premium pop to your chosen pair.
We know sustainable materials are always in style. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose metallic sneakers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.