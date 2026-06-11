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Kids' Black Shorts

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Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
22,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
19,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
27,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
44,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Baseline Mesh Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Baseline Mesh Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
42,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €

Kids' black shorts: made for movement

Ensure they're ready for the next adventure in kids' black shorts that let them move and play in comfort. Find styles in woven and knitted materials, from lightweight mesh to warmer fleece and jersey fabrics—all designed to see them through the seasons. Discover stretchy black bike shorts for kids that can be worn alone or under trousers for confident coverage. Kit them out for the pitch in classic football shorts. Help them master their slam dunk in roomy basketball shorts. Or find versatile styles to see them through playtime, PE lessons and sports days.


They can fine-tune their ball skills in comfort in our black shorts for kids. Think baggy fits that fall to just above the knee, made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that keep them cool as they play. Stretchy drawstring waistbands ensure shorts fit just right, while on-seam side pockets are ideal for keeping smaller items safe and close. Mesh linings provide ventilation in high-heat areas and help prevent chafing. Meanwhile, materials such as lightweight brushed fleece and French terry feel as smooth and soft as their favourite joggers.


Help them stay cool with loose-fitting black kids' running shorts that sit at their natural waist and drape to a curved hem. You'll find styles with mesh side panels for breathability. When things heat up, sweat's no problem with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It moves moisture away from the skin for quick evaporation, so kids stay dry and comfortable. For a breezy feel, reach for a two-in-one design featuring a lightweight, roomy outer layer combined with a stretchy pair of inner shorts for comfortable coverage.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose kids' black shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.