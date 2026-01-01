Tracksuits with full zip: a sleek look that locks in heat
Whether you're warming up on the touchline or kicking back after the gym, our full-zip tracksuits have you covered. You'll find a wide range of colours and styles—from bold graphics to muted shades—so there's something to suit every athlete. We use super-soft materials to give you a smooth feel against your skin. Meanwhile, flex through the fabric allows you to move naturally—so nothing holds you back from your next challenge. In versatile weather, the full-zip front makes it easy to take your layers on and off, so you stay comfortable. Plus, breathable materials help to regulate your temperature when the intensity rises.
Take comfort to the max when you pull on a full-zip tracksuit. When you start to sweat, Nike Dri-FIT technology works to wick the moisture away from your skin, leaving you cool and comfortable. Flat seams reduce irritation, so you can stay focused on your goals. Meanwhile, stretchy cuffs and waistbands ensure you get the perfect fit. Adjustable drawstrings help your tracksuit stay securely in place as you move. Look out for styles with practical pockets, too, giving you somewhere to stash your essentials. Of course, you'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh across our range as well—adding a premium pop to your look.
Put extra power into your performance when you shop for sustainable materials. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose full-zip tracksuits with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.