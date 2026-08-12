    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks
    4. /
  4. Duffel

Duffle Bags

(37)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
44,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
39,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
34,99 €
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
NikeSKIMS
Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
159,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
49,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
37,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
42,99 €
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
64,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
49,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
47,99 €
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
39,99 €
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
69,99 €
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Duffel Bag (35L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Duffel Bag (35L)
99,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
42,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Duffel Bag (40L)
Jordan
Monogram Duffel Bag (40L)
149,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
42,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
Jordan
Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
149,99 €
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Duffel Bag (30L)
Jordan Essentials
Duffel Bag (30L)
34,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
47,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Duffel (44L)
Jordan
Collectors Duffel (44L)
159,99 €
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
47,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Suede Monogram Duffel (25L)
Jordan
Suede Monogram Duffel (25L)
134,99 €
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
42,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Duffel Bag (25L)
Jordan
Monogram Duffel Bag (25L)
124,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
49,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Perforated Duffel (40L)
Jordan
Perforated Duffel (40L)
159,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (68.8L)
Jordan
Duffel (68.8L)
54,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Perforated Duffel (25L)
Jordan
Perforated Duffel (25L)
129,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M Paris Saint-Germain Nike Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain Nike Academy Duffel M
49,99 €
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
47,99 €
Jordan Paris Saint-Germain
Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Duffel Bag (62.5L)
Jordan Paris Saint-Germain
Duffel Bag (62.5L)
64,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Suede Monogram Mini Duffel (3L)
Jordan
Suede Monogram Mini Duffel (3L)
74,99 €
Jordan Quai 54
Jordan Quai 54 Duffel Bag (62.5L)
Jordan Quai 54
Duffel Bag (62.5L)
59,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Mini Duffel (3L)
Just In
Jordan
Monogram Mini Duffel (3L)
74,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M Nike Academy Duffel M
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Nike Academy Duffel M
49,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Brazil Duffel Bag (68.8 L)
Jordan
Brazil Duffel Bag (68.8 L)
69,99 €

Move in style with Nike duffel bags

Ready for every session


Whether it's an early start at the gym or a weekend match, a Nike duffel bag keeps your sport essentials neatly contained. Discover classic silhouettes with details that make a difference. You'll find space-efficient smaller options that make sure the load is light when you only want the basics, along with versatile medium bags. Looking for extra room? Go for large designs with plenty of compartments that give you all the space you need for kit, quick changes and spare footwear.


Storage that keeps up


Good storage helps you stay in control. Multiple pockets make it easy to store essentials of different sizes, from your water bottle to your locker keys. Zipped compartments let you separate clean kit from used gear, and some gym bags also include dedicated areas for footwear or smaller valuables, so everything stays in place. Interior pockets keep your must-haves secure while exterior storage allows easy grab-and-go access. Plus, check out travel duffel bags that make sure you have space for all-day activities and overnight plans. It means less digging around and more focus on what you came to do.


Carry it your way


Comfort matters before and after training. A Nike duffel bag with an adjustable shoulder strap lets you dial in the fit, so the bag sits how you like it while you're on the move. Dual carry handles deliver convenience when you're in a rush. Some bags also include adjustable side clips or cross-body options for extra versatility. Meanwhile, durable fabrics and constructions help these bags stand up to repeated use in tough conditions. We've even got options designed for kids, so future athletes can be ready for anything.


Built for sport, made for daily life


Whatever your game, our duffel bags make sure you're prepared. Choose a football duffel bag that's perfect for storing your boots, pads and kit. Selected hard-case options feature added structure to help protect your gear. We've also got training bags for lifting, studio work or gym sessions. Check out Jordan designs when you want a sport-inspired look heading to the court. Styles like Nike Brasilia are made for training days, while Nike Academy Team bags keep football gear organised from the changing room to the pitch.


Details that add convenience


Choose a duffel bag that's designed with purpose. You'll find a range of options featuring perforated details—they add ventilation that keeps your essentials fresh. Meanwhile, structured bases and reinforced areas support the load where it counts, so your stuff is protected from any bumps, scrapes and spills. Monogram and lifestyle bags combine classic designs with practical function. Whether you're packing for tennis, training, football or a weekend away, the right duffel helps you stay organised and ready to move.


Discover our Move to Zero journey


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Looking for gear made with sustainable materials? Check out our latest apparel made with at least 50% recycled content and shoes made from at least 20% recycled content by weight. Sustainable materials are always in style.