Winter Clothes & Apparel

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Repel Running Jacket
74,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
139,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
42,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
24,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
37,99 €
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
42,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
34,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Cushioned
Nike Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
13,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
119,99 €
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
15,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
59,99 €
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
249,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
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Nike winter clothing

Comfortably layer up in cold conditions


Our winter clothes are made for the days when the temperature plummets but your goals stay the same. Build your gear around easy designs that let you move freely through running, training, football and daily plans. We've got fleece hoodies with adjustable necklines, cuffs and hems to help fine-tune your coverage when the weather changes. Meanwhile, insulated joggers and other lightweight base layers work to ensure you keep warm—without feeling bulky.


Warmth that works with your body


At Nike, we know you'll want clothes for this winter that feel cosy, breathable and ready to move. That's why we created our Therma-FIT apparel. This helps manage your body’s natural heat, so you stay comfortable in lower temperatures. You'll also discover supple Nike Tech designs crafted from insulating material with added stretch to lock in comfort and give a smooth feel. This makes them ideal for stretching, lifting or cooling down after a session. Plus, brushed-back fleeces provide a soft layer against your skin.


High-performance layering


When you're working hard, your apparel in winter needs to handle sweat as well as cold. Check out our pieces that feature Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric wicks sweat away from your body for speedier evaporation to keep you fresh and focused throughout runs, gym sessions and team training. Meanwhile, long-sleeved tees and sweatshirts in streamlined fits sit close to the skin for easy layering, while our flexible leggings and tights offer support through warm-ups and cooldowns. You can adjust your body's heat before, during and after movement, too, with tapered joggers, half-zip tops and full-zip hoodies. The result is gear that feels secure, smooth and ready for repeat wear.


Effective coverage when the temperature drops


Winter days can bring wind, drizzle and sudden changes. Our cold-weather clothes with Nike Storm-FIT technology help protect you from gusts and rain to make sure you stay snug in harsh conditions. Look out for jackets, coats and gilets that add a cosy piece without weighing you down. Relaxed and oversized cuts make space for extra layers, while slim and standard fits give a cleaner feel for training or travel. From early starts to late finishes, our apparel in this range is all designed to keep you comfortable on the move.


Comfort beyond your session


These winter clothes aren't just for workouts. They're for walks to the gym, the trip across town and your rest days. Think sleek tracksuits that bring a put-together effect. Winterised tops that are made from cosy fleece. And mid-rise leggings with mesh panels to ensure snugness. Choose comfy options that feel good when you bend, reach and walk. Then, mix them through your weekly rotation for sport, recovery and everyday wear.