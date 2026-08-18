Chelsea tracksuits: fuel your passion
Whether you're warming up, cooling down or supporting from the stands—our Chelsea football tracksuits let you showcase your support. We craft our Chelsea tracksuits from pro-quality fabrics made for players. You'll also find streamlined silhouettes for easy movement on and off the pitch. Kicking back after a tough training session? Laidback cuts and snug brushback finishes deliver total comfort as you cool down.
Layer up
Getting ready for a cold-weather fitness session? Warming up on the touchline? Football players everywhere know insulation is crucial, especially when it comes to keeping your muscles match-ready. With lightweight-but-durable fabrics that lock in warmth, our Chelsea tracksuits are a practical addition to your kit selection. You'll also find added stretch in the weave so you can move easily. Once you start to warm up, look out for zip-front fastenings and zipped ankles that make it easy to wrap up and strip down.
Put in your best shift
From sudden stops and tough tackles to lightning-fast sprints and deadly strikes—playing at your peak means working up a sweat. That's why we make Chelsea football tracksuits with innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. The moisture-wicking fibres are specially engineered to draw perspiration from your skin, then move it to the surface so it can dry quickly. This means you get lasting on-pitch comfort, no matter how demanding the action gets. You can also expect breathable weaves that promote good air circulation, so you can shed excess heat fast. The result? You'll stay cool and collected for longer, so you can concentrate on delivering for your team.
Junior-size Chelsea training tracksuits
Get your young footballer's journey off to the best possible start with a Chelsea training tracksuit. We make our kids' sporting apparel from the same hardworking materials we use for our adults' range, so they feel fresh and comfortable as they hone their skills. Plus, our streamlined silhouettes ensure their clothing won't distract them as they train. We have options to suit all players—from toddlers to teens—so every aspiring player can find their perfect fit.
Channel your heroes
To make our Chelsea tracksuits, we take inspiration from the latest season's strips. Expect authentic colourways and detailed graphics that look just like the apparel worn by your heroes. Plus, each piece is finished with the club's iconic badge for a premium finishing touch. Keep an eye out for named-player options for young fans, so they can showcase their allegiance as they train with their own squad.
A better future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. If you'd like to play your part, look for Chelsea football tracksuits with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. We're not at our target yet, but we're getting closer every day.