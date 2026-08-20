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Nike Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie and Joggers Set - Pink Rise

Nike

Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie and Joggers Set

49,99 €
Pink Rise
Linen

Made of fleece fabric that feels smooth and soft, this two-piece set is an easy way to dress the littlest athletes for everyday play. The hoodie has room to move and can easily layer over a tank top or tee. The matching trousers have a stretchy waistband that provides a comfy fit and the tapered legs with ribbed cuffs create a cosy, secure feel that keeps up with movement.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise
  • Style: JA3288-621

Nike

49,99 €

Made of fleece fabric that feels smooth and soft, this two-piece set is an easy way to dress the littlest athletes for everyday play. The hoodie has room to move and can easily layer over a tank top or tee. The matching trousers have a stretchy waistband that provides a comfy fit and the tapered legs with ribbed cuffs create a cosy, secure feel that keeps up with movement.

Product Details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise
  • Style: JA3288-621

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 6 and is 3′11″ (118cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie and Joggers Set

    Nike

    49,99 €