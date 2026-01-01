Nike
Younger Kids' Crew and Printed Leggings Set
Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and the matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.
- Colour Shown: Pink Rise
- Style: IZ7495-621
Nike
Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and the matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.
Product Details
- Top: 60% cotton/40% polyester. Leggings: 88% polyester/12% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pink Rise
- Style: IZ7495-621
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size 6 and is 3′11″ (119cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike.
Nike