Nike Swim Women's Shoreline-Texture Scoop-Neck One Piece

AnnaP382237838
Es d'un color i textura bonica. El tallatge es petit en relació al seu tallatge.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Get the textured knit that works harder with this elegant scoop-neck swimsuit, made with a soft, quick-drying puckered fabric that adds extra dimension to the look. Fully lined with medium coverage and support, this suit offers the perfect balance of comfort and style.
Nike Swim
Get the textured knit that works harder with this elegant scoop-neck swimsuit, made with a soft, quick-drying puckered fabric that adds extra dimension to the look. Fully lined with medium coverage and support, this suit offers the perfect balance of comfort and style.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4 stars
AnnaP382237838
Es d'un color i textura bonica. El tallatge es petit en relació al seu tallatge.
Nike Swim