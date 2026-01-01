England 2026/27 Academy Backpack
Nike Academy Backpack
The weather doesn't keep you from training, and it shouldn't keep you from having dry gear. Whether resting on the ground or hanging on a fence, this backpack handles less-than-ideal game and training conditions—and holds your ball in the front pocket. The rain fly features Nike Storm-FIT technology to help provide extra coverage from the elements, while mesh on the bag allows breathability and ventilation on those good-weather days.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Sport Red/White
- Style: IQ6997-451
England 2026/27 Academy Backpack
The weather doesn't keep you from training, and it shouldn't keep you from having dry gear. Whether resting on the ground or hanging on a fence, this backpack handles less-than-ideal game and training conditions—and holds your ball in the front pocket. The rain fly features Nike Storm-FIT technology to help provide extra coverage from the elements, while mesh on the bag allows breathability and ventilation on those good-weather days.
Benefits
Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. Padded shoulder straps are adjustable for a comfortable fit.
Product Details
- A side pocket with hook-and-loop closure houses the rain fly. Enlarged tech pocket provides space for your technology.
- Body: 90% polyester/10% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Sport Red/White
- Style: IQ6997-451
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England 2026/27 Academy Backpack