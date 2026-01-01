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England 2026/27 Academy Backpack Nike Academy Backpack - Obsidian/Sport Red/White

England 2026/27 Academy Backpack

Nike Academy Backpack

49,99 €
ONE SIZE

The weather doesn't keep you from training, and it shouldn't keep you from having dry gear. Whether resting on the ground or hanging on a fence, this backpack handles less-than-ideal game and training conditions—and holds your ball in the front pocket. The rain fly features Nike Storm-FIT technology to help provide extra coverage from the elements, while mesh on the bag allows breathability and ventilation on those good-weather days.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Sport Red/White
  • Style: IQ6997-451

England 2026/27 Academy Backpack

49,99 €

The weather doesn't keep you from training, and it shouldn't keep you from having dry gear. Whether resting on the ground or hanging on a fence, this backpack handles less-than-ideal game and training conditions—and holds your ball in the front pocket. The rain fly features Nike Storm-FIT technology to help provide extra coverage from the elements, while mesh on the bag allows breathability and ventilation on those good-weather days.

Benefits

Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. Padded shoulder straps are adjustable for a comfortable fit.

Product Details

  • A side pocket with hook-and-loop closure houses the rain fly. Enlarged tech pocket provides space for your technology.
  • Body: 90% polyester/10% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Hand-wash
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Sport Red/White
  • Style: IQ6997-451

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    England 2026/27 Academy Backpack Nike Academy Backpack

    England 2026/27 Academy Backpack

    49,99 €

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