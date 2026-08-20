Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You Custom Women's Shoes

Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You

159,99 €

Cheetah and tiger and croc—oh my! It's time to design the Dunk of your dreams. Let your imagination go wild with a variety of textured animal prints in a '90s-inspired colour palette. And don't forget your shoelery for the finishing touch.

What's your base?

Croc suede and velvet cheetah and tiger animal prints came to play—let them run wild or tame your look with some classic leather.

Bare your sole

Choose from classic gum outsoles or bright translucent rubber.

Let's get personal

Add up to 7 characters on the tongue to make your creation uniquely yours.